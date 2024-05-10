Diablo 4: Everything you need to know about Masterworking

Diablo 4 Season 4 starts a new Diablo 4 endgame for both Seasonal and Eternal Realms. Based on community feedback, the huge itemization update in Patch 1.4.0 brings two new endgame crafting systems. Tempering and Masterworking.



Whether you are playing the new Season, Loot Reborn, or playing on the Eternal Realm, you'll want to Masterwork your gear when you get to the late endgame, and push your build to the limit. Here's everything you need to know about Masterworking in Diablo 4.

What is Masterworking in Diablo 4?

And example of a ring that's gone through the Masterworking process. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Masterworking improves the value of current affixes on an item. It has 12 upgrade ranks, with each rank slightly increasing the value of all affixes on a particular item. Every four ranks, one single affix will be massively upgraded. For example, at ranks 4, 8 and 12 you will see massive increases to a single stat.



Masterworking requires specific crafting materials, obtainable by running levels in The Pit of Artificers.



Masterworking is a process you won't see until endgame, and you'll want to do it after you've completed Tempering on an item.

The basics of Masterworking an item in Diablo 4

An item Masterworked at Tier 4 in Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Each Masterworking rank of the available 12, buffs an item's base affixes by 5%, however when you hit every fourth rank, it will buff a single random affix by 25%.



Once you've reached rank 12, the item will receive a 45% total increase in base affixes as well as a 75% buff spread across three randomized affixes. You can see the current Masterworking rank of an item underneath it's Item Power.



The first time you hit the 4th tier of Masterworking, the stat will turn blue, to indicate a base level buff. Just like the colors that represent loot rarity, the tiers will change color from Blue at level 4, to Yellow at level 8, and Orange (Legendary) at level 12.

Can I reset a Masterworked item?

If you're not happy with the bit fourth-tier rolls you get, for example you wanted Corpse Explosion Damage buffed, then yes you can reset the item completely and start the process all over again.

Can I Masterwork any item in Diablo 4?

No. Masterworking is an extremely late game activity meant for items that are of at least Ancestral rarity, so you will need to be using items that have dropped in World Tier 4. In addition, the item needs to have two Tempered affixes. The Tempered affixes can also be Masterworked, so you can really snowball the power of a single item with these crafting mechanics.

How do unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4?

Masterworking is simply found at the Blacksmith in any town. Once you are playing in World Tier 4 and have the required items to Masterwork, you can do so. Masterworking is available on both Seasonal and Eternal Realms.

What materials do I need for Masterworking?

You'll need special materials for Masterworking in Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The crafting materials for Masterworking are given as rewards for running the Pit of Artificers, a new endgame activity in Diablo 4. After running this, you'll get Masterworking materials and unlock the next tier of difficulty for The Pit. The 3 main crafting materials are:

Obducite - Ranks 1-4

- Ranks 1-4 Ingolith - Ranks 5-8

- Ranks 5-8 Neathiron - Ranks 9-12

You'll also need some additional crafting materials that drop from taking part in game activities like Helltide, World Bosses, and salvaging items at the Blacksmith; these are:

Veiled Crystals

Rawhide

Iron Chunks

Coiling Wards

Abstruse Sigil

Baleful fragments

In the most recent Campfire chat, it was addressed that players were not happy with the scarcity of veiled crystals, so as of Patch 1.4.0 there is an increase in these for salvaging items. Legendary items will now break down into equal amounts of veiled crystals, Sacred to double, Ancestral to triple.

What is the difference between Tempering and Masterworking?

Tempering and Masterworking are two distinct mechanics introduced in Season 4 to enhance itemization and gear upgrading. Tempering lets you add up to two new affixes to your items. Masterworking is a very late game system that lets you increase the value of affixes on your gear, and that includes any affixes you have added with the Tempering system.

