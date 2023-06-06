Diablo 4: How to use Overpower to increase your damage

Ready to take your action-RPG skills to the next level?

In Diablo 4, you can use Overpowering to deal extra damage to enemies, increasing your odds of ending a deadly fight quickly before you are crushed by hordes of demonic foes. This system is somewhat hidden away however, so it's not the easiest thing in the world to understand. Read on, because I've got everything you need to know about using Overpower in Diablo 4.

What is Overpower in Diablo 4?

Fresh reminder whenever you get confused. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Overpower is a gameplay mechanic that allows you to randomly deal more damage based on your current Life and Fortified Life. Every single attack from every class has a 3% chance to trigger Overpower, while the damage dealt by Overpower can be increased by a variety of things. Having high Overpower damage can make tougher enemies and some of the most difficult bosses far easier to deal with.

It's easy to tell when you're dealing Overpower damage. Regular damage flashes white numbers, Overpower damage flashes orange, and a critical strike with Overpower damage flashes blue.

Barbarians, Druids, and Necromancers have specific skills that can trigger Overpower under specific situations. Outside of these particulars, there's no way to force Overpower to happen, which means it's extra-critical to raise your Overpower damage so you make the most of it when it does happen. Naturally, this also means that Overpower is more important for Barbarians, Druids, and Necromancers than for any players using the Sorceress or Rogue.

How to increase Overpower in Diablo 4

Refine the Rubies and raise your Overpower damage. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's a few different things you can do to raise your Overpower damage. To start, pay attention to the Willpower stat, as your Willpower increases Overpower damage by 0.25% per point of Willpower. Overpower can also be increased by a handful of Item Affixes and Legendary Aspects.

You can also use Gems to increase your Overpower damage. Rubies increase Overpower damage by a set percentage when they are set into a weapon, but not in any armor or jewelry. Bear in mind that for purposes of PvP, Overpower damage is capped at 150%, but this won't be in place for any kind of PvE content.

If you ever need a reminder of what you current Overpower damage is, you can check by going under your Stats and Materials on the character screen.

Keep leveling up

As you keep progressing though the game, you'll be able to push your characters to higher and higher levels, which means better gear and increased stats, which in turn means higher Overpower damage.

In our review of Diablo 4, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "We've seen many legacy franchises struggle to thread that treacherous needle of appealing to old audiences as well as new ones, and Diablo 4 does more than most to maintain that balance."