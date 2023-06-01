Everyone should express themselves, and sometimes, that means getting a weird little dance out of their system.

In Diablo 4, players have access to a variety of emotes, a system that's been added due to the presence of MMORPG-esque elements, such as seeing other players in towns and the vast, dangerous world. Using emotes allows you to express your pleasure, disgust, contempt, or excitement at anything that happens without using the chat function. Here's how to use emotes in Diablo 4.

How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Choose an emote, any emote. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Using emotes in Diablo 4 is extremely easy! By default, if you're playing on your computer with a mouse and keyboard, press E. If you're playing on console (or want to use a controller with your mouse and keyboard) then you press Up on the D-Pad.

At the start of the game, you'll have access to a number of emotes, including the "Cheer" emote, which you can use to complete a quick quest called Raising Spirits in Kyovashad. It doesn't take long and you can complete it right after you arrive, so it's worth doing immediately in order to get some experience to speed your character's leveling along.

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that more emotes will be added to the game over time, such as through the Battle Passes that will be a part of seasons after the game launches.

Have fun and explore

Diablo 4 is now available, and if reviews are any indication, it's shaping up to be one of the best games of the year for players, regardless of their prior familiarity to the franchise.

In our review of Diablo 4, managing editor Jez Corden wrote "There's absolutely no universe that exists where I could give this game anything less than 5/5. Diablo 4 is just immaculate, a clear labor of love from a team with depthless respect for the franchise, its legacy, and its fans. Diablo 4 is a love letter written in poetry, inked in blood, renewing my love for the franchise and the studio that created it."

