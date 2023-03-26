Diablo 4: Rogue skill tree, all attacks and abilities

Sharpen your knives and mix your poisons with the sneakiest class in Blizzard's hack-and-slash role-playing game.

Diablo 4 features five classes at launch. If you're a player that wants to deal heavy critical damage using poisons and knives, the Rogue will be the one to choose. Rogue's abilities are powered by Energy, using agility to dodge enemy attacks and deal debilitating retaliatory blows. I've got the full details on the Rogue skill tree in Diablo 4, so you can read up on everything this class offers.

If you don't have a copy of the game reserved yet, Diablo 4 preorders are live, and you can purchase the version of the game that has all the extras and post-launch content that you'll want.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core (white) $109.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $109.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Power up Playing a game like Diablo 4 means lots of time spent grinding, which can be a heavy strain on controllers. If you need a spare, try out the Core version of the Xbox Elite Controller, and you can upgrade with additional accessories later on.

(opens in new tab) Diablo 4



Preorder Diablo 4, and you can get whatever you desire. There are five classes to choose from at launch, with each one having unique powers that can devastate hordes of demonic foes.



Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)| Battle.net (PC) (opens in new tab)

Diablo 4 Rogue Skills

In a similar fashion to the other classes in Diablo 4, the Rogue's skills are divided into Basic Skills, Core Skills, Agility Skills, Subterfuge Skills, Imbuement Skills, Ultimate Skills, and Key Passives. You can generally take as many of each skill as you want, but you can only acquire one active Ultimate Skill and one Key Passive.

All active non-Ultimate skills can be upgraded four times to a fifth level, and each one also has a branching fork, where you choose between one of two special upgrades. The Rogue's skills can be reset for free up to level 15, so you can play around with different setups early on. Past level 15, this starts to cost gold, with the cost going up with each level, so be careful if you choose to reset later on.

While the Rogue was limited to 25 levels in the open beta, it goes all the way up to level 100 in the final game.

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill tree: Basic Skills

Blade Shift: Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, allowing you to move freely through enemies for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Blade Shift: Damaging an enemy with Blade Shift grants 5% Movement Speed while Blade Shift is active, up to 20%. Fundamental Blade Shift: Moving through enemies while Blade Shift is active refreshes its duration. After through enemies 5 times, your next Blade Shift will Daze enemies for 2 seconds. Primary Blade Shift: While Blade Shift is active you gain 15% to all Non-Physical Resistances and reduce the duration of incoming Control Impairing Effects by 20%.

Damaging an enemy with Blade Shift grants 5% Movement Speed while Blade Shift is active, up to 20%.

Forceful Arrow: Fire a powerful arrow at an enemy, dealing damage. Every 3rd cast makes the enemy Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Enhanced Forceful Arrow: Every 3rd cast of Forceful Arrow additionally has a 15% increased Critical Strike Chance. Fundamental Forceful Arrow: Forceful Arrow Knocks Back Non-Elite enemies if they are Close. If they collide with another enemy, both are Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds. Primary Forceful Arrow: Forceful Arrow pierces through Vulnerable enemies.

Every 3rd cast of Forceful Arrow additionally has a 15% increased Critical Strike Chance.

Heartseeker: Fire an arrow that seeks an enemy, dealing damage and increasing your Critical Strike Chance against them by 3% for 4 seconds, up to 15%.

Enhanced Heartseeker: When Heartseeker Critically Strikes, gain 8% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. Double this amount if the enemy is Vulnerable. Fundamental Heartseeker: Heartseeker also increases the Critical Strike Damage the enemy takes from you by 5% for 4 seconds, up to 25%. Primary Heartseeker: Heartseeker ricochets to an additional enemy, dealing 30% of the original damage.

When Heartseeker Critically Strikes, gain 8% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. Double this amount if the enemy is Vulnerable.

Invigorating Strike: Melee attack an enemy, dealing damage and increasing Energy Regeneration by 20% for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Invigorating Strike: Damaging a Crowd Controlled or Injured enemy with Invigorating Strike increases its Energy Regeneration bonus to 30%. Fundamental Invigorating Strike: Hitting an enemy with Invigorating Strike while you are below 50% Energy makes them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Primary Invigorating Strike: Invigorating Strike additionally grants 8% Lucky Hit Chance. Hitting a Crowd Controlled or Injured enemy increases this bonus to 16% Lucky Hit Chance.

Damaging a Crowd Controlled or Injured enemy with Invigorating Strike increases its Energy Regeneration bonus to 30%.

Puncture: Throw blades a short distance, dealing damage. Every 3rd cast Slows enemies by 20% for 2 seconds. Critical Strikes will always Slow.

Enhanced Puncture: Gain 2 Energy when Puncture damages a Crowd Controlled enemy. Fundamental Puncture: Puncture now throws 3 blades in a spread, each dealing 35% of its Base damage. Hitting an enemy with at least 2 blades at once makes them Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Primary Puncture: Every 3rd cast of Puncture will also ricochet up to 2 times. Critical Strikes will always ricochet.

Gain 2 Energy when Puncture damages a Crowd Controlled enemy.

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill tree: Core Skills

Barrage: Unleash a barrage of 5 arrows that expands outwards, each dealing damage. Each arrow has a 20% chance to ricochet off an enemy up to 1 time. Ricochets deal 40% of the arrow's Base damage.

Enhanced Barrage: Barrage's ricochet chance is increased to 100% for arrows that damage a Vulnerable enemy or Critically Strike any enemy. Advanced Barrage: Whenever a single cast of Barrage ricochets at least 4 times, your next cast gains 20% increased Critical Strike Chance. Improved Barrage: Every 3rd cast of Barrage makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Barrage's ricochet chance is increased to 100% for arrows that damage a Vulnerable enemy or Critically Strike any enemy.

Flurry: Unleash a flurry of stabs and slashes, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing damage to each.

Enhanced Flurry: Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum life per cast. Advanced Flurry: Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to stun enemies for 2.5 seconds. Improved Flurry: If Flurry hits any Vulnerable enemy it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum life per cast.

Penetrating Shot: Fire an arrow that pierces through all enemies in a line, dealing damage.

Enhanced Penetrating Shot: Penetrating Shot deals 20% increased damage per enemy it pierces. Advanced Penetrating Shot: When cast with full Energy, Penetrating Show will Slow all enemies it hits by 50% for 3 seconds. Elite enemies will also be Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds. Improved Penetrating Shot: If Penetrating Show damages at least 3 enemies, your next Penetrating Show has a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance.

Penetrating Shot deals 20% increased damage per enemy it pierces.

Rapid Fire: Rapidly fire 5 arrows, each dealing damage.

Enhanced Rapid Fire: Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has 5% increased Critical Strike Chance, up to 25% for the 5th arrow. Advanced Rapid Fire: Rapid Fire deals 30% increased Critical Strike Damage for 3 seconds after you evade. Improved Rapid Fire: Gain 15 Energy per cast of Rapid Fire when it damages a Vulnerable enemy.

Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has 5% increased Critical Strike Chance, up to 25% for the 5th arrow.

Sturdy: You gain 40% Close Damage Reduction. (3 levels)

Siphoning Strikes: Heal for 1% of your Maximum Life when you Critically Strike Close enemies. (3 levels)

Stutter Step: Critically Striking an enemy grants 5% Movement Speed for 4 seconds. (3 levels)

Twisting Blades: Impale an enemy with your blades, dealing damage and making them take 8% increased damage from you while impaled. After 1.5 seconds the blades return to you, piercing enemies for damage.

Enhanced Twisting Blades: Twisting Blades deals 30% increased damage when returning. Advanced Twisting Blades: When your Twisting Blades return, your active Cooldowns are reduced by 1 second per enemy they passed through, up to 3 seconds. Improved Twisting Blades: Enemies are Dazed while impaled with Twisting Blades.

Twisting Blades deals 30% increased damage when returning.

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill tree: Agility Skills

Caltrops: Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 6 seconds.

Enhanced Caltrops: Enemies take 3% increased damage from you each second they are in Caltrops. Disciplined Caltrops: You have 5% Critical Strike Chance against enemies inside your Caltrops. Double this amount against Vulnerable enemies. Methodical Caltrops: Caltrops now deals Cold damage and Chills enemies for 20% per second.

Enemies take 3% increased damage from you each second they are in Caltrops.

Concussive: After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance against them for 3 seconds. (3 levels)

Rapid Gambits: Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy. (3 levels) Trick Attacks: When you Critically Strike a Dazed enemy they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds.

Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy. (3 levels)

Dash: Dash forward and slash enemies for damage.

Enhanced Dash: Enemies damaged by Dash take 20% increased Critical Strike Damage from you for 5 seconds. Disciplined Dash: Dash Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds. Methodical Dash: Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Dash reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 3 seconds per cast.

Enemies damaged by Dash take 20% increased Critical Strike Damage from you for 5 seconds.

Rugged: Gain 5% Damage Reduction against Damage Over Time effects. (3 levels)

Reactive Defense: Gain 4.5% Damage Reduction while inflicted with Control Impairing Effects.

Shadow Step: Become Unstoppable and quickly move through the shadows to stab your victim from behind for damage. Gain 50% increased Movement Speed for 2 seconds afterwards.

Enhanced Shadow Step: Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your Critical Strike Chance against them by 8% for 3 seconds. Disciplined Shadow Step: Shadow Step's Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages an enemy you haven't hit with Shadow Step in the last 4 seconds. Methodical Shadow Step: Enemies damaged by Shadow Step are Stunned for 2 seconds.

Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your Critical Strike Chance against them by 8% for 3 seconds.

Weapon Mastery: Gain a bonus when attacking based on weapon type. Daggers get 5% increased damage to Healthy enemies. Swords get 3% increased damage. Bows get 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Crossbows get 5% increased Critical Strike Damage. (3 levels)

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill tree: Subterfuge Skills

Agile: Using a Cooldown increases your Dodge Chance by 3% for 2 seconds. (3 levels)

Mending Obscurity: While Stealthed, you Heal for 1% Maximum life per second. (3 levels)

Concealment: Vanish from sight, gaining an advanced form of Stealth for 4 seconds that will not be removed by taking damage. Concealment also makes you Unstoppable, grants 25% Movement Speed, and allows you to move freely through enemies for its duration. Using an attack Skill during Concealment will break Concealment.

Enhanced Stealth: You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment. Countering Stealth: The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike. Subverting Stealth: The Skill that breaks Concealment makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment.

Dark Shroud: Surround yourself with up to 5 protective shadows. Gain 8.0% Damage Reduction per active shadow. Each time you take direct damage, that damage is reduced and a shadow is consumed.

Enhanced Dark Shroud: Dark Shroud's shadows have a 10% chance to not be consumed. Countering Dark Shroud: While you have at least 2 active shadows from Dark Shroud, gain 10% Critical Strike Chance. Subverting Dark Shroud: Each active shadow from Dark Shroud grants you 3% increased Movement Speed.

Dark Shroud's shadows have a 10% chance to not be consumed.

Exploit: You deal 6% increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies. (3 levels)

Malice: You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. (3 levels)

Poison Trap: Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves within range, applying Poisoning damage over 9 seconds to enemies in the area. You can have 4 armed traps out at once.

Enhanced Poison Trap: Poison Trap Knocks Down enemies for 1.5 seconds when it activates. Countering Poison Trap: Poison Trap has a 20% chance to reset your Imbuement Skill Cooldowns when activated. Subverting Poison Trap: You deal 10% increased Poison damage to enemies standing inside your Poison Trap.

Poison Trap Knocks Down enemies for 1.5 seconds when it activates.

Smoke Grenade: Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that Dazes them for 4 seconds.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade: Enemies afflicted by Smoke Grenade take 15% increased damage from you. Countering Smoke Grenade: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Smoke Grenade has up to a 25% chance to reduce its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 2 seconds instead if the enemy is Vulnerable. Subverting Smoke Grenade: If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20% longer.

Enemies afflicted by Smoke Grenade take 15% increased damage from you.

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill tree: Imbuement Skills

Cold Imbuement: Imbue your weapons with frigid energies. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Cold damage and Chill enemies for 25% per hit.

Enhanced Cold Imbuement: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Blended Cold Imbuement: Critical Strikes with Cold imbued Skills have up to a 20% chance to instantly Freeze enemies for 3 seconds. Mixed Cold Imbuement: Cold Imbued Skills deal 20% damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. Double this bonus against Frozen enemies.

Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Deadly Venom: You deal 3% increased Poisoning damage. (3 levels)

Alchemical Advantage: You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you've Poisoned, up to 15%. (3 levels)

You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you've Poisoned, up to 15%. (3 levels) Debilitating Toxins: Poisoned enemies deal 5% less damage. (3 levels)

Frigid Finesse: You deal 5% increased damage to Chilled enemies. This bonus increases to 10% against Frozen enemies. (3 levels)

Chilling Weight: Chilled enemies have their Movement Speed further reduced by up to 10%. (3 levels)

Poison Imbuement: Imbue your weapons with lethal poison. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Poison damage and apply 70% of their Base damage as additional Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.

Enhanced Poison Imbuement: Poison Imbuement's Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second. Blended Poison Imbuement: Critical Strikes with Poison Imbued Skills deal 30% increased Poisoning damage. Mixed Poison Imbuement: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to apply double the amount of Poisoning damage over time.

Poison Imbuement's Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second.

Precision Imbuement: Imbued Skills gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. (3 levels)

Shadow Crash: Shadow damage has up to a 10% chance to Stun for 0.5 seconds. (3 levels)

Consuming Shadows: Each time you kill an enemy with Shadow Damage, you generate 10 Energy. (3 levels)

Shadow Imbuement: Imbue your weapons with festering shadows. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Shadow damage and infect enemies for 6 seconds. Infected enemies explode on death, dealing damage to all surrounding enemies. If the infection expires before the enemy dies, it will deal 12 damage to only that enemy.

Enhanced Shadow Imbuement: You have 25% increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement. Blended Shadow Imbuement: Shadow Imbuement's primary explosion makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Mixed Shadow Imbuement: Enemies damaged by Shadow Imbued Skills take 12% increased Non-Physical damage from you for 8 seconds.

You have 25% increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement.

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill tree: Ultimate Skills

Adrenaline Rush: While moving, you gain 5% increased Energy Restoration. (3 levels)

Haste: While at or above 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Movement Speed. While below 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Attack Speed. (3 levels)

While at or above 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Movement Speed. While below 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Attack Speed. (3 levels) Impetus: After moving 15 meters, your next attack deals 7% increased damage. (3 levels)

Aftermath: After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 25 Energy. (3 levels)

Death Trap:

Prime Death Trap: Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates. Supreme Death Trap: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its Cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.

Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates.

Innervation: Up to a 10% chance to gain 8 Energy. (3 levels)

Alchemist's Fortune: Non-Physical damage you deal has a 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance. (3 levels)

Non-Physical damage you deal has a 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance. (3 levels) Second Wind: Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance for 5 seconds. (3 levels)

Rain of Arrows: Arrows rain down over a large area 2 times, each wave dealing damage.

Prime Rain of Arrows: Imbuement Skill effects applied by Rain of Arrows have 20% increased potency. Supreme Rain of Arrows: Rain of Arrows' second wave Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.

Imbuement Skill effects applied by Rain of Arrows have 20% increased potency.

Shadow Clone: Your shadow mimicks your actions for 15 seconds. The shadow deals 60% of your damage.

Prime Shadow Clone: You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone. Supreme Shadow Clone: Your Shadow Clone deals an additional 20% of your damage.

You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone.

Death Trap: Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy move within range, dealing damage to each enemy in the area.

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill tree: Key Passives

Close Quarters Combat: Damaging a Close enemy with Marksman or Cutthroat Skills each grant a 10% Attack Speed bonus for 8 seconds. While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, you deal 20% increased damage against Crowd Controlled enemies.

Exposure: Dealing direct damage to an enemy affected by a Trap Skill has up to a 25% chance to reduce the active Cooldowns of your Trap Skills by 20% and drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds.

Momentum: Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Moment for 8 seconds if they either hit a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy or hit any enemy from behind. While at 3 stacks of Momentum you gain 20% increased Damage Reduction, 30% increased Energy Regeneration, and 15% increased Movement Speed.

Precision: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills grant you Precision. You gain 4% increased Critical Strike Damage per stack of Precision, up to a maximum of 20%. When you reach maximum Precision, your next Marksman Skill is a guaranteed Critical Strike that deals 40% increased Critical Strike Damage, then consumes all stacks of Precision.

Victimize: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 30% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 23% of the original damage to them and surrounding enemies.

Try another class

Diablo 4's five launch classes gather around a campfire. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If the Rogue doesn't end up being what you wanted (or you just want to get some more variety) then there are four other classes in Diablo 4 to check out. We've got all the details on the Barbarian skill tree, Druid skill tree, Necromancer skill tree, and Sorceress skill tree, so read up and find your new favorite!

Diablo 4 is scheduled to launch on June 6, 2023 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. Based on the open beta, it's widely expected to be one of the best Xbox games of the year.