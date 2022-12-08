Diablo 4 preorders: Bonuses and edition details

Over three years after it was first revealed, preorders going live soon for Blizzard Entertainment's next big role-playing game.

Diablo 4 is on the way, and as development continues, preorder details have appeared, allowing players to know what they're getting when they reserve their copy of the fourth mainline entry in this iconic franchise. Lilith, mother of demons, has returned to Sanctuary. Meanwhile, Heaven has fallen silent and the angels are not assisting mankind as it is battered by monsters and calamity.

This dark adventure appears to be everything longtime fans could want, bringing in the aesthetic of Diablo 2 and marrying it to evolved gameplay with more advanced controls. Here's everything you need to know about preordering Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: Every edition and where to preorder

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

There are four different versions of Diablo 4 that you can preorder, with a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Collector's Edition. Thanks to Insider Gaming (opens in new tab), as well as our own sources, we know the contents of some of these, which we can corroborate.

Diablo 4 preorders: Standard edition

The standard edition of Diablo 4 comes with a couple of extras but is heavily stripped down compared to the other, more expensive versions of the game. Preordering will still net some bonuses, however, as any preorders of Diablo 4 will grant early access to open betas, as well as the Messenger of Light for Diablo 4.

(opens in new tab) Diablo 4



The standard version of the game. You're not getting as many extras, but you also won't be spending as much money. This is probably the option that most players will end up going for.

Diablo 4 on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One or PC or PS5/PS4

on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One or PC or PS5/PS4 Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set: Winged Darkness Reddish Brown

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft mount

Diablo 4 preorders: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Diablo 4 comes with a few more bonuses that players may want to acquire. Preordering not only nets the Standard Edition bonuses but also grants "up to four days" of early access to the game.

Diablo 4 on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One or PC or PS5/PS4

Temptation, a mount for Diablo 4

Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season Battle Pass

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft mount

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set: Winged Darkness Reddish Brown

Diablo 4 preorders: Ultimate Edition

If the Digital Deluxe Edition just isn't enough, then the really hungry players are going to go for the Ultimate Edition. Grabbing this version of the game will give players a huge head start on the battle pass, while preorders will get the same benefits as the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Diablo 4 on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One or PC or PS5/PS4

on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One or PC or PS5/PS4 Temptation , a mount for Diablo 4

, a mount for Diablo 4 Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo 4

for Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Season Premium Battle Pass with 20 tier skips and a cosmetic item

with 20 tier skips and a cosmetic item Amalgam of Rage , a World of Warcraft mount

, a World of Warcraft mount Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set: Winged Darkness Reddish Brown

Diablo 4 preorders: Collector's Edition

Details are scarce right now, but from our understanding, there will also be a collector's edition of Diablo 4. This version of the game is said to feature some sort of physical lantern, and will almost certainly be extremely limited in quantity.

Get ready to return to Sanctuary

Based on a recent leak, Diablo 4 is currently scheduled to arrive on June 5, 2023, and it could easily be one of the best Xbox games of the year. This epic return to form is promising a massive game where players can customize their characters, grow more powerful, and slay hordes of monsters. Diablo 4 classes include classics like the Sorceress and Barbarian, so returning players should feel right at home.