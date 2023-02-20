When does Diablo 4 Open Beta start?

What you need to know

The Diablo 4 Open Beta runs from March 17-19 for pre-order customers, and March 24-26 for all other players.

You’ll have access to the Prologue and Act 1 of Diablo 4, and be able to level up to 25.

We’ll get more information on February 28 in a developer live stream.

It's been a great month to be a Diablo fan, we’ve had a Diablo 2 new season launch, and later this week Diablo 3 Season 28 kicks off with some of the wildest changes ever. Not content with all this incredible news, this weekend saw the announcement of the Diablo 4 beta coming in just a few weeks. A live stream during the IGN fanfest showcased a brand new Diablo 4 trailer and the start dates of not one but two open betas.

March 17-19 for players who have pre-ordered Diablo 4

March 24-26 for everyone else



What will I be able to do during the Diablo 4 Open Beta?

Blizzard has stated that the Open Beta will give us access to the Prologue of Diablo 4, and Act 1. We will be able to advance to level 25 during the open beta. Should you have access to the pre-order weekend your progress will carry over to the following weekend, however any progress will be lost upon the release of the full game on June 23. Though today Rod Fergusson has hinted that reaching level 20 in the Open Beta will reap a reward of some form to carry forward with you into the full game!

The new trailer shown on Saturday was markedly different from prior Diablo 4 cinematics, with a new character shown wandering around the first zone that will be available to us, the ‘Fractured Peaks.’ In a surprising reveal, it was stated that this trailer was an example of how the player character will appear in the cut scene cinematics. A first for the Diablo series.

Additionally, Blizzard has set a date for a new Developer update stream on February 28 at 11 a.m PST which will go through more details of what to expect during the Open Beta, as well as elaborate on stronghold and armor systems in Diablo 4. These can be watched on the official Diablo Twitch and Youtube channels.

How do I access the Diablo 4 Open Beta?

The Open Beta will be available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. If you want Early Access to the Open Beta on March 17-19 and you are yet to order Diablo 4, use our link below to get your pre-order in.



Following this you will be sent a Beta Early Access code for Diablo 4 that you will be able to redeem for your chosen platform.

Go to diablo.com/beta and log in to your Battle.net account, you will need to create one if this is your first time.

Enter your special code and select your gaming platform and region, click Redeem.

You should see a Success page, and PC players will be given access at this stage.

If you are requesting access for console, another code will be emailed to you closer to the start date of the Open Beta.

