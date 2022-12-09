The Game Awards 2022 LIVE: Winners, trailers, and every Xbox announcement!

Refresh

(Image credit: Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Most Anticipated Game award The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the upcoming follow-up to the award-winning Breath of the Wild, has won the Most Anticipated Game award during The Game Awards 2022. The game has an expected release date of May 12, 2023, and will be available on Nintendo Switch. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Santa Monica Studio) God of War: Ragnarök wins Best Audio Design at The Game Awards God of War: Ragnarök has won the Best Audio Design award at The Game Awards, with fans and critics everywhere recognizing the game's many fantastic sound effects and numerous other audio elements. These helped make it one of the most immersive and lifelike games of 2022. — Brendan Lowry

Diablo 4 gets June release date (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) In line with recent leaks, Diablo 4 got a full release date of June 6, 2023. A new trailer shows Tyrael, seemingly restored as an Archangel, leading an army against the demonic forces of Lilith. — Samuel Tolbert

Baldur's Gate 3 gets August 2023 release date, Collector's Edition available for preorder Baldur's Gate 3, the upcoming new entry in the legendary RPG series being developed by the elite developer Larian Studios, has received an official August 2023 release date. It was revealed alongside a brand new trailer for the game during The Game Awards, which you can watch above. The game's first act has been available to play in Early Access since 2020, and now, the $270 Collector's Edition is available for preorder. — Brendan Lowry

Immortals of Aveum announced for Xbox and PC, coming 2023 Ascendant Studios has teamed up with EA Originals to create and announce Immortals of Aveum, which looks to be an action-packed first-person shooter with both guns and magic. The game is slated to release at some point in 2023, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, and PS5. — Brendan Lowry

As Dusk Falls wins Games for Impact category (Image credit: Windows Central) As Dusk Falls, the debut game from INTERIOR/NIGHT that was published earlier in the year by Xbox Game Studios, won the award for Games for Impact. In her acceptance speech, the game's director Caroline Marchal spoke about how much the support from Microsoft meant, and how thrilled she was that the game's characters and themes resonated with people.



In our review, we wrote that "While the second half of this adventure falls short of the first, As Dusk Falls delivers a captivating story full of drama and consequence that feel true to its American setting." — Samuel Tolbert

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope wins Best Strategy / Simulation Game The latest Mario + Rabbids installment, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, beat out other excellent strategy games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and Two Point: Campus to win the ultimate strategy and simulation award at The Game Awards 2022. — Zachary Boddy

(Image credit: Bandai Namco) Elden Ring wins Best Art Direction 2022 at The Game Awards At The Game Awards 2022, FromSoftware's latest fantasy ARPG Elden Ring took home the Best Art Direction award. The Lands Between, the open world that Elden Ring takes place in, is filled to the brim with jaw-dropping regions and unbelievably stunning locations. From the depths of the majestic Eternal Cities to the impossible heights of Crumbling Farum Azula, every area in Elden Ring is a sight for sore eyes. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: PlayStation) God of War: Ragnarök wins Best Narrative Game 2022 at The Game Awards God of War: Ragnarök has officially won the Best Narrative Game award at The Game Awards 2022. Since its recent release, Ragnarök has been widely and strongly praised by critics and gamers alike for its impeccable character dialogue, plot, themes, cutscenes, and more. — Brendan Lowry

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's leaked release date is confirmed Cal Kestis is back! Star Wars Jedi: Survivor officially has a release date. More lightsaber battles, new planets, and new dangerous foes await. Anyone with an Xbox Series X|S, PC, or PS5 can look forward to finding out what's next on March 17, 2023. — Samuel Tolbert

(Image credit: Fortiche) Arcane wins Best Adaptation at The Game Awards Arcane, the animated show that adapts the immensely popular MOBA League of Legends, has won the Best Adaptation award at The Game Awards. Arcane is widely loved by the gaming community for its impeccably beautiful animation, phenomenal music and sound design, and incredible storytelling. The show's first season released in late 2021, and Season 2 is expected to come out in late 2023. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: PlayStation) The Last of Us Part 1 gets PC release date More PlayStation Studios games coming to PC were announced during the show. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the 2013 game, launched on PS5 earlier in the year. Now, it's heading to PC on March 3, 2023. Featuring rebuilt graphics, this is the second Naughty Dog game to come to PC after Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launched on PC earlier in 2022. — Samuel Tolbert

Hades 2 gets announced, being developed in early access Hades continues to be one of the best indie games released in years, and Supergiant Games has finally announced Hades 2, the sequel to the legendary roguelike. Hades 2 is currently confirmed for Steam and Epic Games Store on Windows PCs, and will be developed in early access alongside players. More info on Hades 2 will come in 2023. — Zachary Boddy

(Image credit: BlueTwelve Studio) Stray wins Best Debut Indie Game 2022 at The Game Awards Stray, the adorable cat adventure game from BlueTwelve Studio, has won the Best Debut Indie Game 2022 award at The Game Awards. The game captivated countless gamers with its gorgeous visuals, intricately-detailed level design, enjoyable gameplay mechanics, and its precious feline protagonist. We awarded the game 4.5/5 stars in our review, calling it a "deeply emotional adventure" that we fell in love with. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Game Awards) Christopher Judge wins Best Performance Christopher Judge won Best Performance for his role as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök. In his (very lengthy) acceptance speech, Judge talked emotionally about the process of performing in the game. — Samuel Tolbert

Watch on YouTube BioShock devs announce Judas for Xbox, PC Ghost Story Games, formerly known as Irrational Games (known for developing BioShock and BioShock infinite), has announced Judas at The Game Awards. Judas is described as a "narrative first-person shooter" and appears to feature strange, shocking environments, a dark and twisted story, and lots of intense gameplay moments. The game can be wishlisted now, and will release on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and PS5. — Brendan Lowry

(Image credit: Riot Games, Inc.) Valorant wins Best Esports Game at The Game Awards Valorant, the sci-fi tactical shooter inspired by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has won the Best Esports Game award at The Game Awards. Ever since it released in 2020, Valorant has taken the competitive gaming scene by storm with its snappy gunplay, deep and nuanced gameplay flow, its wide variety of playable "Agents," and more. Notably, Xbox Game Pass subscribers now get access to all Valorant Agents right away. — Brendan Lowry

Street Fighter 6 confirms June 2, 2023 release date, up for pre-order After having its release date leaked via the PlayStation Store, Street Fighter 6 is confirmed to be arriving on Xbox, Windows PC, and other platforms on June 2, 2023. You can also now pre-order Street Fighter 6 from Xbox, with 3 editions from which to choose. — Zachary Boddy

Returnal hits PC in early 2023 During The Game Awards 2022 pre-show, PlayStation showed up to confirm that Returnal is hitting Windows PC in "early 2023." Notably, this is the first PS5 exclusive that Sony has announced for PC, despite the growing list of PlayStation Studios games on PC. — Samuel Tolbert

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games) MultiVersus wins Best Fighting Game 2022 at The Game Awards The Warner Bros. platform fighter MultiVersus has won the Best Fighting Game award, with the title widely recognized for its excellent gameplay depth, fantastic presentation, and its wide variety of popular and beloved characters. Here at Windows Central, we love the game, and called it a "super-smashing platform fighter" in our MultiVerus review. — Brendan Lowry

Vampire Survivors is now available for free on mobile platforms Vampire Survivors is available now on mobile platforms, with a trailer for the release shown during The Game Awards. It's completely free on both iOS and Android, and is a fantastic game to play if you're looking for some intense bullet hell action to kill time with. Check out our short list of Vampire Survivor tricks for some beginner's tips. — Brendan Lowry