Street Fighter 6 release date leaked

What you need to know

Street Fighter 6 is an upcoming fighting game being developed and published by Capcom.

According to a new leak via the PlayStation Store, Street Fighter 6 is releasing on June 2, 2023.

Street Fighter 6 is being developed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS5, and PS4.

Ahead of a possible reveal at the Game Awards, we now have a very good idea of when Street Fighter 6 is slated to arrive.

A leak on the PlayStation Store (as shared by Resetera user Neoxon (opens in new tab)) indicates that Street Fighter 6 has a release date of June 2, 2023. Previously, developer and publisher Capcom only shared a vague release window of 2023 after revealing the game earlier in the year.



Capcom has shared numerous updates on the game however, with details on the characters in Street Fighter 6, with a roster consisting of veterans and newcomers like Chun-Li, Juri, Kimberly, and many more. Capcom has also confirmed that Street Fighter 6 will feature cross-play and rollback netcode, both of which are highly desired features for fighting games.

According to the leak, there are three versions of the game to buy: The Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes a Year 1 Character Pass, while the Ultimate Edition brings a Year 1 Ultimate Pass, though there aren't any details on what that means right now.

Street Fighter 6 will feature three extensive modes with the Battle Hub, Fighting Ground, and World Tour. The Fighting Ground allows players to fight like normal, with an option for real-time game commentary. The Battle Hub acts as a kind of social experience where players can meet each other online. Finally, the World Tour is the game's story mode.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC. This marks the return of the franchise to Xbox consoles, after Street Fighter 5 skipped the platform as a PS4 console exclusive.