Battlefield 6 reveal trailer shows grounded warfare in a divided America — and a multiplayer reveal is coming soon

The reveal trailer for Battlefield 6 is here, giving players a first look at what multiple teams at Electronic Arts (EA) have been up to for the last few years.



In the trailer, the president of the United States — it sure sounds like actor Josh Brolin to me, but it could be someone else — is shown addressing the nation regarding an attack, while denouncing mercenaries working for a company called Pax Armata.



You can check out the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer below:

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Pax Armata is one of two confirmed factions in the game so far, with the other known group being NATO forces. The trailer also shows places like New York City coming under fire in America, with this war possibly dividing the United States.



Battlefield 6 is being developed by four different studios under EA, which are collectively credited as "Battlefield Studios" for the trailer.



The campaign for Battlefield 6 is being spearheaded by Motive Studios, the developers of the Dead Space remake and a team that's previously provided support work to numerous DICE titles.

A multiplayer reveal is set to follow

For many (if not the outright majority) of players, the real pull of Battlefield 6 is going to be the multiplayer. Fortunately, we won't be waiting long to see more on that front.



EA plans to reveal the multiplayer for Battlefield 6 on July 31, 2025, just a week out from this campaign trailer drop.



The multiplayer portion of the game is being led by longtime series developer DICE, with Criterion providing support work for both the multiplayer and campaign.



Finally, Ripple Effect (a team formerly known as DICE L.A.) is working on an entirely new mode. It's not clear what this is exactly, but speculation abounds that it could take the form of a free-to-play mode that accompanies the main game, similar to Call of Duty: Warzone existing alongside other Call of Duty games.



While platforms haven't technically been confirmed, Battlefield 6 is expected to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Battlefield 6 comes at a critical time for EA

Battlefield 6 is critical for EA, as it comes when the publisher has recently canceled numerous projects and laid off hundreds of employees.



Earlier this year, EA shuttered Cliffhanger Games, canceling the team's Black Panther game. Before that, EA also laid off hundreds of employees across teams like Respawn Entertainment, canceling a Titanfall incubation project in the process.



Back in 2024, EA canceled a Star Wars shooter in development at Respawn Entertainment, laying off 670 employees across the company as a whole.



With multiple studios tied up in this one game, expectations will likely be high. The previous Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042, launched in 2021 to mixed reactions, with players complaining about bugs and map design.



It's worth noting that there are other projects in the works under the EA umbrella, with Respawn working on a third game in its Star Wars Jedi series.



Respawn is also providing support on Star Wars: Zero Company, a turn-based strategy game set during the Clone Wars, with development being led by an external team at Bit Reactor. That game is set to launch in 2025, and it's one I'm personally quite excited for.