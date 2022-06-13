Street Fighter 6 characters: The full roster (so far)

Street Fighter 6 is on the way, with a whole new cast of characters for players to master. Street Fighter 6 characters will consist of both veterans from prior games as well as first-timers new to the franchise. As characters are revealed, we're adding them to the list here.

Before diving into this list, we'd like to point out this list is for officially confirmed characters. While massive parts of the roster for Street Fighter 6 have been credibly leaked (something amusingly acknowledged by Capcom), we're sticking to those officially confirmed by Capcom, just to be consistent.

Street Fighter 6 characters: Chun-Li

(Image credit: Capcom)

First appearance: Street Fighter 2

Street Fighter 2 Voice actor: Jennie Kwan

One of the most iconic characters in the franchise, Chun-li is a former Interpol agent. She was first drawn in seeking revenge for the death of her father, who was killed by M. Bison. As of Street Fighter 6, she's retired from fighting crime and now teaches Kung Fu classes.

Unique moves:

Serenity Stream: Chun-Li positions herself close to the ground, changing up her normal attacks.

Chun-Li positions herself close to the ground, changing up her normal attacks. Tensho Kicks: Chun-Li rises in the air with a flurry of kicks.

Street Fighter 6 characters: Guile

(Image credit: Capcom)

First appearance: Street Fighter 2

Street Fighter 2 Voice actor: Ray Chase

A major in the U.S. Air Force, Guile's goal for a long time was to defeat the criminal organization Shadaloo and avenge his friend Charlie Nash. With that accomplished, it's unclear just what awaits him.

Unique moves:

Crossfire Somersault: Guile uses a huge aerial slash before unleashing a Somersault Kick.

Guile uses a huge aerial slash before unleashing a Somersault Kick. Somersault Kick: Guile flips back and kicks upward.

Guile flips back and kicks upward. Solid Puncher: Guile's arms are coated in aerial strikes, allowing him to send forward a burst of Sonic Boom projectiles.

Guile's arms are coated in aerial strikes, allowing him to send forward a burst of Sonic Boom projectiles. Sonic Blade: Guile performs an aerial slash in front of him. Can be combined with Sonic Boom.

Guile performs an aerial slash in front of him. Can be combined with Sonic Boom. Sonic Boom: A projectile move that's sent across the stage.

A projectile move that's sent across the stage. Sonic Hurricane: Guile sends a massive aerial slash forwards. If combined with a heavy punch, it's sent diagonally.

Street Fighter 6 characters: Jamie

(Image credit: Capcom)

First appearance: Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 Voice actor: Stephen Fu

A newcomer to the series, Jamie specializes in drunken boxing, keeping peace on the streets and defending his hometown. He's also an expert dancer, who values close friendship.

Unique moves:

Bakkai: Jamie slides along the ground upside-down, performing a series of kicks. Available at Drink Level 2+.

Jamie slides along the ground upside-down, performing a series of kicks. Available at Drink Level 2+. Luminous Dive Kick: Jamie extends his leg after a forward jump and hits the ground. Available at Drink Level 1+.

Jamie extends his leg after a forward jump and hits the ground. Available at Drink Level 1+. The Devil Inside: Jamie takes a drink from his special flash, raising his Drink Level and altering his appearance.

Street Fighter 6 characters: Luke

(Image credit: Capcom)

First appearance: Street Fighter 5

Street Fighter 5 Voice actor: Aleks Le

The last fighter added to Street Fighter 5 in DLC, Luke is a former mercenary who now teaches mixed martial arts. In his spare time, he eats junk food and plays video games.

Unique moves:

DDT: A throw move activated after the first hit of an Overdrive Flash Knuckle.

A throw move activated after the first hit of an Overdrive Flash Knuckle. Fatal Shot: A move that fires an additional shockwave after an Overdrive Sand Blast.

Street Fighter 6 characters: Ryu

(Image credit: Capcom)

First appearance: Street Fighter

Street Fighter Voice actor: Kyle Hebert

Another of the iconic characters in Street Fighter history, Ryu is best friends with his rival, Ken Masters. Ryu has overcome the Satsui No Hadu, which threatened to corrupt him and turn him into Dark Ryu.

Unique moves:

Denjin Charge: Ryu coats his hands in the Power of Nothingness, enhancing multiple attacks like the Hadoken and Hashogeki.

Ryu coats his hands in the Power of Nothingness, enhancing multiple attacks like the Hadoken and Hashogeki. Hashogeki: Ryu gathers and fires a small blast of ki.

More to come

There's no doubt that more characters are on the way, and we'll be keeping this list updated as time goes on. Based on what we've seen so far, Street Fighter 6 has everything it'll take to be one of the best games for fighting veterans and newcomers alike.

Street Fighter 6 is currently slated to launch at some point in 2023 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and PC.