Street Fighter 6 for Xbox, PC: Trailer, characters, and everything you need to know

Street Fighter 6 is on the way! The popular fighting-game franchise is returning for its sixth mainline entry, with published and developer Capcom pulling out all the stops to make this everything that new and returning fans could want.

After the last game in the franchise, Capcom has a lot to prove this time around. From the gameplay modes to the characters, there's a lot to go through. Here's everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6: What is it?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 is the next mainline entry in the long-running Street Fighter series of fighting games. While the first teaser for the game was revealed early in 2022, Capcom unveiled gameplay for Street Fighter 6, alongside numerous other details, at the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play showcase.

Not many of the best Xbox games are fighting games, but Street Fighter 6 certainly has the potential to join the list. The series began in 1987 with the original Street Fighter, and since then, there have been multiple mainline games, as well as even more spinoff and crossover titles. As of June 2022, the Street Fighter franchise has sold over 47 million copies.



As a fighting game, Street Fighter 6 can be expected to have a long list of characters, each with distinct moves, advantages, and disadvantages. Street Fighter 6 is also introducing new modes, expanding the series and making this potentially the biggest Street Fighter game ever.

Street Fighter 6: Trailers

The first teaser for Street Fighter 6 showed a broad, muscular Ryu preparing for combat, but little else.

The first gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6 was revealed during Sony's State of Play presentation on June 2, 2022. The trailer officially confirmed the first four characters, as well as giving an overview of the game's different modes.

That same day as the gameplay reveal, Capcom shared a trailer for the all-new commentary mode in Street Fighter 6. This mode adds in real-time commentary, with a tournament-style commentator providing feedback on a match in real-time. English and Japanese voices are supported, with subtitles for 13 languages.

Street Fighter 6: Gameplay and features

(Image credit: Capcom)

As mentioned above, Street Fighter 6 is being developed using the proprietary RE Engine. This is the same engine Capcom has used for the vast majority of its games over the last few years, including Resident Evil titles like Resident Evil Village and the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake.

Capcom describes the art direction of the game as "where graffiti meets realism," with realistic characters and backgrounds given a painted effect, while large splashes of color punctuate the action.

Street Fighter 6 is based around three huge modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. Together, these three modes make Street Fighter 6 the biggest street fighter game ever.

The game is also being designed around being far more accessible than past Street Fighter games. This starts with how there's two control schemes; A classic layout for longtime veterans, and a simpler method for new fans. You can see these controls below; tap the symbol above the upper-right corner of the images to enlarge them.



Classic controls:

(Image credit: Capcom)

These are classic controls that will feel familiar to anyone who has been playing fighting games. They may be complicated for newcomers to learn, but allow for the most precision when planning out attacks.

Modern controls:

(Image credit: Capcom)

These controls are much simpler and are designed so that anyone who has never played a fighting game can quickly understand them and start playing. Naturally, this simplicity means these controls don't offer as much precision as the classic controls.

Regardless of which controls are chosen, also new to Street Fighter 6's gameplay is the Drive Gauge system. Characters earn portions of their Drive meter for performing different actions, like parrying an attack. Portions of the meter can be used up for special attacks. If a fighter uses up their entire meter, they'll enter Burnout, which applies multiple disadvantages until the meter is recovered.

Here's the different Drive moves:

Drive Impact: A powerful attack that can wall splat an enemy in a corner, or absorb an enemy blow.

A powerful attack that can wall splat an enemy in a corner, or absorb an enemy blow. Drive Parry: Parry an enemy attack and recover Drive meter if timing is perfect.

Parry an enemy attack and recover Drive meter if timing is perfect. Overdrive: Equivalent of EX Special Moves in previous Street Fighter games.

Equivalent of EX Special Moves in previous Street Fighter games. Drive Rush: Quick rush forward that costs less if used following a Drive Parry.

Quick rush forward that costs less if used following a Drive Parry. Drive Reversal: Counterattack while blocking.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Diving into Street Fighter 6's three big modes, the Fighting Ground is the evolution of classic versus modes in past Street Fighter games. This is where many players are going to spend the vast majority of their time. It contains training modes, Arcade mode, online fights, local fights, and more.

The World Tour is a story mode that works has semi-open world exploration. Little is known at this stage, but it's designed to allow players "to leave their own legacy."

Finally, there's the Battle Hub, a hangout area allowing players to interact with others between fights.

Street Fighter 6: List of characters

(Image credit: Capcom)

The roster in Street Fighter 6 is being composed of longtime mainstays and newcomers alike. Here are the characters officially confirmed so far:

Chun-Li

Jamie

Luke

Ryu

Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Unlike its predecessor, Street Fighter 6 is in fact coming to Xbox consoles! Street Fighter 5 was a PlayStation 4 console exclusive, so while the game came to PC, the only other platform it was available on was the PS4, and it's extremely unlikely that'll ever change.

Street Fighter 6 is confirmed to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS5, and PS4. Now, you'll notice that Street Fighter 6, while a multiplatform game, isn't coming to Xbox One consoles. The exact reason it's skipping one platform's last-generation console and not the other isn't currently clear. This means if you're an Xbox player who wants to enjoy Street Fighter 6, you'll need to pick up one of the two current-generation systems.

Street Fighter 6: Leaked roster

(Image credit: Capcom)

It appears that a significant chunk of information on Street Fighter 6 has been reliably leaked. We're not going to link to it or provide any of the images here, but you should understand that these leaks are probably entirely accurate, especially since the official Street Fighter Twitter account effectively acknowledged the leaks.

As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!June 4, 2022 See more

We understand that the reveal of new characters — both pre and post-release — is a huge deal for a fighting game, so you may not want to know the whole lineup that's on the way. If so, you should skip the rest of this section.

Here's the full leaked roster, with the names of characters confirmed so far put in bold:

A.K.I. — New

Akuma — Returning

Blanka — Returning

Cammy — Returning

Chun-Li — Returning

— Returning Dee Jay — Returning

Dhalsim — Returning

Ed — Returning

E. Honda — Returning

Guile — Returning

Jamie — New

— New Juri — Returning

Ken — Returning

Kimberly — New

Lily — New

Luke — Returning

— Returning Rashid — Returning

Ryu — Returning

— Returning Zangief — Returning

(Image credit: Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 does not currently have an exact release date. With that said, Capcom has confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is slated to launch in 2023. The Resident Evil 4 remake is currently scheduled to arrive on March 24, 2023, so it seems unlikely that Street Fighter 6 is going to launch before April 2023 at the earliest. With that said, we'll keep you updated on future developments.