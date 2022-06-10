Street Fighter 6 features cross-play and rollback netcode, Capcom confirms

What you need to know

Capcom is currently working on Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 is one of the games available at Summer Game Fest Play Days, a media event for press and content creators.

Capcom confirmed at this event that Street Fighter 6 features cross-play.

Street Fighter 6 is slated to launch at some point in 2023.

Street Fighter 6 is on the way, with developer and publisher Capcom pulling out all the stops to ensure that it's the best fighting game it can possibly be.

Street Fighter 6 is one of the games that was playable at the Summer Game Fest Play Days media event, where press and content creators were able to go hands-on with a variety of different games. At this event, Capcom confirmed to fighting game aficionado Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_ on Twitter) that Street Fighter 6 will feature cross-play.

Confirmed from the devs directly. Street Fighter VI will have cross play.June 10, 2022 See more

In theory, this means that everyone will be able to play together, regardless of whether they're on PC or console. It's worth noting that technically, this confirmation doesn't include specifics of whether or not there are any limitations for this cross-play.

With that in mind, considering that the PlayStation 4 console exclusive Street Fighter 5 included cross-play between console and PC, it seems unlikely this would be a step back from that.

The good news doesn't stop there. According to GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain, Street Fighter 6 also features netcode rollback. This software is generally more expensive and CPU-intensive to implement into a game, but provides a better online experience that's fairer for all players, and is particularly noticeable at Esports-level play.

Street Fighter 6 is currently slated to launch at some point in 2023, on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and PC. It's not the only big game Capcom is preparing for the next year, with the Resident Evil 4 remake also on the way and set to release on March 24, 2023.