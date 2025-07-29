Microsoft reveals 40 jobs about to be destroyed by AI — is your career on the list?

Robots are taking our jobs in increasing numbers, and it's only going to get worse, according to Microsoft Research.

It's RIP for journalists (🥲), and many other professions, according to Microsoft Research.

In a new paper recently published by Microsoft's research division, a team of data scientists revealed a variety of professions most likely to be impacted by AI based on a variety of factors. The team studied the United States job market specifically, although it stands to reason that, without some form of global regulation, these predictions could apply to virtually any developed or developing nation right now.

The study determines how "applicable" AI is to certain job roles, which in theory could be used to enhance productivity therein, but in practice, will most likely be used to justify reducing team sizes — outsourcing human work to AI models. Microsoft itself is thought to have laid off over 15,000 people this year due to the "application" of AI, and prioritizing its growth over other parts of the business. So far, there's no evidence that AI has led to job creation.

Microsoft is at the absolute forefront of artificial intelligence, with its Azure data centers contributing processing power to models like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Grok. Its Copilot chatbot is baked into Windows, and its business-grade solutions in Microsoft 365 aim to help users save time by offloading more menial tasks.

Increasingly, though, it seems that both current and future AI models will be able to not only offload those menial tasks but also replace entire professions. AI at scale could lead to a variety of unknown consequences that governments and society at large seem ill-prepared for — but perhaps there are opportunities around the corner, too?

In any case, here's the list of 40 jobs most likely impacted by AI, and the 40 least likely, according to Microsoft Research.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 40 jobs most at risk from AI (via Microsoft Research) # Job Title Score Employment 1 Interpreters and Translators 0.49 51,560 2 Historians 0.48 3,040 3 Passenger Attendants 0.47 20,190 4 Sales Representatives of Services 0.46 1,142,020 5 Writers and Authors 0.45 49,450 6 Customer Service Representatives 0.44 2,858,710 7 CNC Tool Programmers 0.44 28,030 8 Telephone Operators 0.42 4,600 9 Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks 0.41 119,270 10 Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs 0.41 25,070 11 Brokerage Clerks 0.41 48,060 12 Farm and Home Management Educators 0.41 8,110 13 Telemarketers 0.40 81,580 14 Concierges 0.40 41,020 15 Political Scientists 0.39 5,580 16 News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists 0.39 45,020 17 Mathematicians 0.39 2,220 18 Technical Writers 0.38 47,970 19 Proofreaders and Copy Markers 0.38 5,490 20 Hosts and Hostesses 0.37 425,020 21 Editors 0.37 95,700 22 Business Teachers, Postsecondary 0.37 82,980 23 Public Relations Specialists 0.36 275,550 24 Demonstrators and Product Promoters 0.36 50,790 25 Advertising Sales Agents 0.36 108,100 26 New Accounts Clerks 0.36 41,180 27 Statistical Assistants 0.36 7,200 28 Counter and Rental Clerks 0.36 390,300 29 Data Scientists 0.36 192,710 30 Personal Financial Advisors 0.35 272,190 31 Archivists 0.35 7,150 32 Economics Teachers, Postsecondary 0.35 12,210 33 Web Developers 0.35 85,350 34 Management Analysts 0.35 838,140 35 Geographers 0.35 1,460 36 Models 0.35 3,090 37 Market Research Analysts 0.35 846,370 38 Public Safety Telecommunicators 0.35 97,820 39 Switchboard Operators 0.35 43,830 40 Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary 0.34 4,220

A lot of the jobs in the top 40 "most at risk" revolve entirely around what LLMs like ChatGPT seem to be able to do best. It's all largely impersonal, easily digitizable work that can be reproduced easily by AI. I ranked the table by the score, from most at risk to least at risk, according to the research paper.

I was surprised to see things like models on the list, but it makes sense when you can easily ask ChatGPT or Copilot to generate an image of a model doing anything you want with a simple command prompt. It seems Microsoft Research thinks AI will be able to even reproduce my awesome Xbox exclusives in the future too ... damn.

Perhaps I should consider a career in phlebotomy, or become a masseuse?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 40 jobs least at risk from AI (via Microsoft Research) # Job Title Score Employment 1 Dredge Operators 0.00 340 2 Bridge and Lock Tenders 0.00 3,460 3 Water Treatment Plant and System Op. 0.00 120,710 4 Foundry Mold and Coremakers 0.00 2,700 5 Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equip. Op. 0.00 4,010 6 Pile Driver Operators 0.00 3,010 7 Floor Sanders and Finishers 0.00 4,510 8 Orderlies 0.01 48,710 9 Motorboat Operators 0.01 2,710 10 Logging Equipment Operators 0.01 23,720 11 Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Op. 0.01 43,080 12 Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners 0.01 836,230 13 Roustabouts, Oil and Gas 0.01 43,880 14 Roofers 0.01 135,140 15 Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Op. 0.01 4,400 16 Helpers–Roofers 0.01 4,540 17 Tire Builders 0.01 20,660 18 Surgical Assistants 0.01 18,780 19 Massage Therapists 0.01 92,650 20 Ophthalmic Medical Technicians 0.01 73,390 21 Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators 0.01 778,920 22 Supervisors of Firefighters 0.01 81,120 23 Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers 0.01 203,560 24 Dishwashers 0.02 463,940 25 Machine Feeders and Offbearers 0.02 44,500 26 Packaging and Filling Machine Op. 0.02 371,600 27 Medical Equipment Preparers 0.02 66,790 28 Highway Maintenance Workers 0.02 150,860 29 Helpers–Production Workers 0.02 181,810 30 Prosthodontists 0.02 570 31 Tire Repairers and Changers 0.02 101,520 32 Ship Engineers 0.03 8,860 33 Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers 0.33 16,890 34 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons 0.33 4,160 35 Plant and System Operators, All Other 0.33 15,370 36 Embalmers 0.33 3,380 37 Helpers–Painters, Plasterers, ... 0.33 7,700 38 Hazardous Materials Removal Workers 0.33 49,960 39 Nursing Assistants 0.33 1,351,760 40 Phlebotomists 0.29 137,080

I ranked these jobs via the score given by Microsoft Research, with the lower the score indicating the least at risk.

The jobs least at risk are ones that seem to require a physical human touch, literally in some cases. Jobs like massage therapists, builders, roofers, engineers, and surgeons seem safe from AI today. But it's certainly true that robots are becoming increasingly sophisticated and tactile as well — you'd have to think that it's only a matter of time before humanoid robots, designed by AI itself, could supplant a lot of these roles as well.

It's all getting a bit Matrix-y, isn't it?

The AI upheaval will have massive consequences, for better or worse

Microsoft Copilot isn't as popular as other AI chatbots, but it's decent enough. (Image credit: Getty Images | Cheng Xin)

Artificial Intelligence is going to have massive implications for the world, much like the industrial revolution did back in the 1800s. I often see investors and technologists hand-wave and apply analogies like "cars destroyed the horse and cart industry," but increasingly, we're seeing governments waking up to the absolute carnage this technology could wreak.

With our entire economic system revolving around work, and increasingly white collar work, vast unemployment, the likes of which has never been seen before, could trigger all sorts of social turmoil. Governments certainly seem ill-prepared for the AI worst-case scenario situations, even before you consider artificial general intelligence and self-replicating improvement models that are on the horizon.

AI could turbocharge inequality and wealth disparity, with societies voting for populist candidates who promise a world of change while delivering more of the same. There's only so much bullshit society can take, and AI could be the spark to tip it over the edge.

But what about the benefits? AI could speed up disease and cancer solutions, able to experiment, comprehend, and parse data far faster than huge teams of scientists could manually. Perhaps AI itself comes up with economic solutions to solve the looming unemployment crisis, with some form of distributed universal basic income, touted by some, as freeing humanity from the toils of work in general.

I tend to gravitate towards more cynical expectations about the future — but much like the industrial revolution, it created plenty of turmoil, but it's undeniable how it advanced society as a whole. It created entirely new industries and opportunities and vastly boosted life expectancies globally, owing to things like industrialized agriculture, advances in medicine, and so on.

Will AI create as many jobs as it eliminates, though? Or eliminate the need to work completely? Will we end up as a fusion-powered space-faring species? Or, could we all end up in The Matrix or Terminator?

I guess we won't have to wait too long to find out. What do you think?