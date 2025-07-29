Microsoft reveals 40 jobs about to be destroyed by AI — is your career on the list?

A Microsoft Research paper has listed out 40 professions it believes are most at risk from the rise of AI, as well as 40 professions that should be safe (at least for now...)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 26: Humanoid robots Qinglong sort goods at the logistics sorting line during the exhibition of 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC2025) at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 26, 2025 in Shanghai, China. Under the theme &quot;Global Solidarity in the AI Era,&quot; the annual three-day conference, running from Saturday to Monday, has attracted over 800 Chinese and international exhibitors, showcasing more than 3,000 exhibits - a record high, including 40 large language models, 50 AI-powered devices, and 60 intelligent robots, according to the organizer. (Photo by Tian Yuhao/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Robots are taking our jobs in increasing numbers, and it's only going to get worse, according to Microsoft Research. (Image credit: Tian Yuhao/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

It's RIP for journalists (🥲), and many other professions, according to Microsoft Research.

In a new paper recently published by Microsoft's research division, a team of data scientists revealed a variety of professions most likely to be impacted by AI based on a variety of factors. The team studied the United States job market specifically, although it stands to reason that, without some form of global regulation, these predictions could apply to virtually any developed or developing nation right now.

The study determines how "applicable" AI is to certain job roles, which in theory could be used to enhance productivity therein, but in practice, will most likely be used to justify reducing team sizes — outsourcing human work to AI models. Microsoft itself is thought to have laid off over 15,000 people this year due to the "application" of AI, and prioritizing its growth over other parts of the business. So far, there's no evidence that AI has led to job creation.

Microsoft is at the absolute forefront of artificial intelligence, with its Azure data centers contributing processing power to models like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Grok. Its Copilot chatbot is baked into Windows, and its business-grade solutions in Microsoft 365 aim to help users save time by offloading more menial tasks.

Increasingly, though, it seems that both current and future AI models will be able to not only offload those menial tasks but also replace entire professions. AI at scale could lead to a variety of unknown consequences that governments and society at large seem ill-prepared for — but perhaps there are opportunities around the corner, too?

In any case, here's the list of 40 jobs most likely impacted by AI, and the 40 least likely, according to Microsoft Research.

Top 40 jobs most at risk from AI (via Microsoft Research)

#

Job Title

Score

Employment

1

Interpreters and Translators

0.49

51,560

2

Historians

0.48

3,040

3

Passenger Attendants

0.47

20,190

4

Sales Representatives of Services

0.46

1,142,020

5

Writers and Authors

0.45

49,450

6

Customer Service Representatives

0.44

2,858,710

7

CNC Tool Programmers

0.44

28,030

8

Telephone Operators

0.42

4,600

9

Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

0.41

119,270

10

Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs

0.41

25,070

11

Brokerage Clerks

0.41

48,060

12

Farm and Home Management Educators

0.41

8,110

13

Telemarketers

0.40

81,580

14

Concierges

0.40

41,020

15

Political Scientists

0.39

5,580

16

News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists

0.39

45,020

17

Mathematicians

0.39

2,220

18

Technical Writers

0.38

47,970

19

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

0.38

5,490

20

Hosts and Hostesses

0.37

425,020

21

Editors

0.37

95,700

22

Business Teachers, Postsecondary

0.37

82,980

23

Public Relations Specialists

0.36

275,550

24

Demonstrators and Product Promoters

0.36

50,790

25

Advertising Sales Agents

0.36

108,100

26

New Accounts Clerks

0.36

41,180

27

Statistical Assistants

0.36

7,200

28

Counter and Rental Clerks

0.36

390,300

29

Data Scientists

0.36

192,710

30

Personal Financial Advisors

0.35

272,190

31

Archivists

0.35

7,150

32

Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

0.35

12,210

33

Web Developers

0.35

85,350

34

Management Analysts

0.35

838,140

35

Geographers

0.35

1,460

36

Models

0.35

3,090

37

Market Research Analysts

0.35

846,370

38

Public Safety Telecommunicators

0.35

97,820

39

Switchboard Operators

0.35

43,830

40

Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

0.34

4,220

A lot of the jobs in the top 40 "most at risk" revolve entirely around what LLMs like ChatGPT seem to be able to do best. It's all largely impersonal, easily digitizable work that can be reproduced easily by AI. I ranked the table by the score, from most at risk to least at risk, according to the research paper.

I was surprised to see things like models on the list, but it makes sense when you can easily ask ChatGPT or Copilot to generate an image of a model doing anything you want with a simple command prompt. It seems Microsoft Research thinks AI will be able to even reproduce my awesome Xbox exclusives in the future too ... damn.

Perhaps I should consider a career in phlebotomy, or become a masseuse?

Top 40 jobs least at risk from AI (via Microsoft Research)

#

Job Title

Score

Employment

1

Dredge Operators

0.00

340

2

Bridge and Lock Tenders

0.00

3,460

3

Water Treatment Plant and System Op.

0.00

120,710

4

Foundry Mold and Coremakers

0.00

2,700

5

Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equip. Op.

0.00

4,010

6

Pile Driver Operators

0.00

3,010

7

Floor Sanders and Finishers

0.00

4,510

8

Orderlies

0.01

48,710

9

Motorboat Operators

0.01

2,710

10

Logging Equipment Operators

0.01

23,720

11

Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Op.

0.01

43,080

12

Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

0.01

836,230

13

Roustabouts, Oil and Gas

0.01

43,880

14

Roofers

0.01

135,140

15

Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Op.

0.01

4,400

16

Helpers–Roofers

0.01

4,540

17

Tire Builders

0.01

20,660

18

Surgical Assistants

0.01

18,780

19

Massage Therapists

0.01

92,650

20

Ophthalmic Medical Technicians

0.01

73,390

21

Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators

0.01

778,920

22

Supervisors of Firefighters

0.01

81,120

23

Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers

0.01

203,560

24

Dishwashers

0.02

463,940

25

Machine Feeders and Offbearers

0.02

44,500

26

Packaging and Filling Machine Op.

0.02

371,600

27

Medical Equipment Preparers

0.02

66,790

28

Highway Maintenance Workers

0.02

150,860

29

Helpers–Production Workers

0.02

181,810

30

Prosthodontists

0.02

570

31

Tire Repairers and Changers

0.02

101,520

32

Ship Engineers

0.03

8,860

33

Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers

0.33

16,890

34

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

0.33

4,160

35

Plant and System Operators, All Other

0.33

15,370

36

Embalmers

0.33

3,380

37

Helpers–Painters, Plasterers, ...

0.33

7,700

38

Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

0.33

49,960

39

Nursing Assistants

0.33

1,351,760

40

Phlebotomists

0.29

137,080

I ranked these jobs via the score given by Microsoft Research, with the lower the score indicating the least at risk.

The jobs least at risk are ones that seem to require a physical human touch, literally in some cases. Jobs like massage therapists, builders, roofers, engineers, and surgeons seem safe from AI today. But it's certainly true that robots are becoming increasingly sophisticated and tactile as well — you'd have to think that it's only a matter of time before humanoid robots, designed by AI itself, could supplant a lot of these roles as well.

It's all getting a bit Matrix-y, isn't it?

The AI upheaval will have massive consequences, for better or worse

Microsoft Copilot isn't as popular as other AI chatbots, but it's decent enough. (Image credit: Getty Images | Cheng Xin)

Artificial Intelligence is going to have massive implications for the world, much like the industrial revolution did back in the 1800s. I often see investors and technologists hand-wave and apply analogies like "cars destroyed the horse and cart industry," but increasingly, we're seeing governments waking up to the absolute carnage this technology could wreak.

With our entire economic system revolving around work, and increasingly white collar work, vast unemployment, the likes of which has never been seen before, could trigger all sorts of social turmoil. Governments certainly seem ill-prepared for the AI worst-case scenario situations, even before you consider artificial general intelligence and self-replicating improvement models that are on the horizon.

AI could turbocharge inequality and wealth disparity, with societies voting for populist candidates who promise a world of change while delivering more of the same. There's only so much bullshit society can take, and AI could be the spark to tip it over the edge.

But what about the benefits? AI could speed up disease and cancer solutions, able to experiment, comprehend, and parse data far faster than huge teams of scientists could manually. Perhaps AI itself comes up with economic solutions to solve the looming unemployment crisis, with some form of distributed universal basic income, touted by some, as freeing humanity from the toils of work in general.

I tend to gravitate towards more cynical expectations about the future — but much like the industrial revolution, it created plenty of turmoil, but it's undeniable how it advanced society as a whole. It created entirely new industries and opportunities and vastly boosted life expectancies globally, owing to things like industrialized agriculture, advances in medicine, and so on.

Will AI create as many jobs as it eliminates, though? Or eliminate the need to work completely? Will we end up as a fusion-powered space-faring species? Or, could we all end up in The Matrix or Terminator?

I guess we won't have to wait too long to find out. What do you think?

Jez Corden
Jez Corden
Executive Editor

Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and tune in to the XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!

