Elon Musk's Grok 2 might not be "the most powerful AI," but it outperforms Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet and even GPT-4-Turbo
Grok is getting a new user interface and image generation capabilities.
What you need to know
- X recently announced the release of Grok-2, Grok-1.5's successor.
- The new model ships with state-of-the-art frontier capabilities in chat, coding, and reasoning.
- Grok is also getting a new user interface and image generation capabilities.
Following Elon Musk's remarks about Grok being "the most powerful AI by every metric by December," the release of a new model was almost certain. And now, X has announced the release of an early preview of Grok-2 with state-of-the-art reasoning capabilities.
According to the company, the new model is "a significant step forward from our previous model Grok-1.5, featuring frontier capabilities in chat, coding, and reasoning."
Alongside Grok-2's release, X also introduces Grok 2-mini, "a small but capable sibling of Grok-2." Despite X's huge user base, Grok is arguably less popular than its counterparts in the AI space, such as Microsoft Copilot or OpenAI's ChatGPT. Interestingly, per the company's benchmarks and the LMSYS leaderboard under the name "sus-column-r," Grok-2 outperforms Claude 3.5 Sonnet and GPT-4-Turbo.
Can Grok grow without X data?
Grok-2 and Grok 2-mini have shown great performance in areas such as "graduate-level science knowledge (GPQA), general knowledge (MMLU, MMLU-Pro), and math competition problems (MATH)." The models are also capable of handling vision-based tasks.
The model is set to get a fresh coat of paint for a better user experience, and perhaps more notably, users will soon be able to generate images using prompts directly from the chatbot as Image Creator by Designer and DALL-E 3 have seemingly become lobotomized due to excessive censorship.
In the interim, X could be on the brink of losing 4% of its global annual turnover for "quietly" training Grok using data from 60 million users in the EU without consent. We'll have to wait and see how Grok performs without training from user data. Besides, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted it's impossible to develop tools like ChatGPT without copyright content.
