"Am I crazy or is GPT-4.1 the best model for coding?" ChatGPT gets new models with exemplary web development capabilities — but OpenAI is under fire for allegedly skimming through safety processes

OpenAI recently integrated GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini models into ChatGPT to enhance web development and coding capabilities.

The logo of GPT-4.1 is displayed on a smartphone screen with OpenAI logo in the background
GPT-4.1 "excels at coding tasks" with improved web development capabilities. (Image credit: Getty Images | VCG)

In a bid to improve ChatGPT's user experience, OpenAI is bringing GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini AI models to the platform (via TechCrunch). In case you missed it, the AI firm already launched these models to developers in April via its API.

OpenAI claims the models will enhance ChatGPT's web development and coding capabilities, indicating that GPT-4.1 excels at following specific instructions.

It's worth noting that the new models will be exclusively available for paid users, including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, & Team users. Additionally, the update is expected to roll out for Enterprise and Edu users in the coming weeks.

Recently, OpenAI was placed under fire for shipping GPT-4.1 without allocating enough time for safety processes. However, the company dismissed the claims, indicating that GPT-4.1 isn't a frontier model despite the significant bump in speed and performance compared to GPT-4o.

According to OpenAI’s Head of Safety Systems, Johannes Heidecke:

Right now, paid users have a plethora of flagship models to choose from depending on their needs, including GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and reasoning models such as o3, o4-mini, and o4-mini-high. This seemingly makes the user experience confusing and frustrating.

Elsewhere, OpenAI is reportedly in talks to acquire Windsurf, Cursor AI's competitor, for $3 billion, which could be its largest acquisition. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff claimed that the rift between Microsoft and OpenAI is getting bigger, highlighting the software giant's inability to meet the ChatGPT maker's developer expectations with Microsoft Copilot and GitHub.

As generative AI advances and becomes more capable, job security is becoming a major concern among most professionals.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicted that AI will replace humans for most things, but said coders might be safe from the revolution as the field is too complex to be fully automated by AI.

However, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang claimed coding might already be dead in the water with the prevalence of AI. Instead, he recommended farming, manufacturing, and biology as plausible alternative career paths for the next generation.

Kevin Okemwa
Contributor

Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.

