Bill Gates says Gen Z should worry about 4 "very scary things," including "keeping control of AI" — after predicting its replacement of humans for most tasks
Microsoft co-founder claims the impending threats to humanity will push the next generation to find solutions.
With the rapid emergence of generative AI, the world is rapidly evolving as more people and organizations hop onto the bandwagon. A recent study published by Microsoft researchers suggested that an overreliance and dependence on AI-powered tools like Copilot and OpenAI's ChatGPT might make you dumb.
The researchers attributed their findings to the tools' negative implications on a person's critical thinking, leading to the deterioration of cognitive faculties. However, more trouble seemingly looms on the horizon with AI's rapid advancement and broad adoption across the world.
In a recent interview with Patrick Collison, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates detailed four "scary things" the next generation should be worried about.
According to the philanthropic billionaire:
"There's, you know, about four or five things that are very scary, and the only one that I really understood and worried about a lot when I was young was nuclear war. Today I think we'd add climate change, bioterrorism/pandemic, and keeping control of AI in some form. So, you know, now we have four footnotes."
Bill Gates has openly discussed the highlighted areas of concern in the past, particularly nuclear war during his youthful days.
While there have been multiple reports indicating there's a 99.999999% probability AI could lead to existential doom, Gates believes the technology could help bridge the intelligence gap in society.
Interestingly, Bill Gates is optimistic that if the highlighted issues are addressed, the future looks bright for the next generation.
"Alzheimer's, obesity, you know, we'll have a cure for HIV, we will have gotten rid of polio, measles, malaria," added Gates. "'The pace of innovation is greater today than ever."
While Gates' predictions might seem a tad over the top and outrightly scary, he believes it might be the motivation the next generation needs to ensure that it can steer clear of those issues.
"They'll actually, to some degree, exaggerate the likelihood and maybe the impact of some of those things in order to activate people to make sure we steer clear of those things."
Elsewhere, Bill Gates has also raised concerns about generative AI potentially claiming his job while simultaneously presenting a 3-day work opportunity as the technology would lessen the burden by taking over repetitive tasks at the workplace, allowing employees to focus on critical matters.
Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk seemingly echoed Gates' sentiments, claiming AI would claim jobs from humans. He further argued that the world would evolve into a utopian society where work would be deemed a hobby.
It'll be interesting to see how generative AI impacts our lives in the long run and whether we'll be able to beat the alarming odds stacked against us by using the technology to unlock new heights and scientific breakthroughs.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
