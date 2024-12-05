ChatGPT surpasses 300 million weekly users, tripling its user base in one year — OpenAI's GPT-4o launch led to "the biggest spike ever" in revenue and downloads

What you need to know

OpenAI recently celebrated ChatGPT's second birthday and has now revealed that the chatbot has surpassed over 300 million weekly users.

The AI firm previously attributed ChatGPT's immense success and exponential user base growth to GPT-4o's launch, which contributed to the biggest spike ever in revenue and mobile downloads.

OpenAI is considering incorporating ads into its ChatGPT business model, which could hurt its unique selling point and kill its minimalistic appeal.

On November 30, OpenAI's ChatGPT AI-powered chatbot turned 2. It has evolved from being a simple tool that can generate text and images into a sophisticated platform that even features a search engine, potentially giving Google and Microsoft's Bing a run for their money in search.

ChatGPT is arguably the most popular AI-powered chatbot, at least on mobile, per Appfigures' analysis. The chatbot's success and broad adoption can be attributed to OpenAI's early investment in generative AI and significant lead in availability compared to its competitors, including Microsoft Copilot and Google's Gemini, which shipped a tad late.

As it turns out, there's more to celebrate in the OpenAI house aside from ChatGPT turning 2. While speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that ChatGPT has surpassed 300 million weekly active users.

This is a significant milestone. For context, ChatGPT's user base in November 2023 was 100 million weekly active users. As such, the platform's user base has tripled in one year.

Earlier this year in August, OpenAI revealed that ChatGPT surpassed 200 million weekly active users. The company attributed its success to GPT-4o's launch, with 92% of Fortune 500 companies leveraging its products and services.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

A separate report by Appfigures corroborates the shared data, indicating the launch of GPT-4o led to ChatGPT's "biggest spike ever" in revenue and downloads on mobile. OpenAI's ChatGPT faces competition from Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and more. These companies have custom AI-powered chatbots that ship with similar capabilities to ChatGPT.

Interestingly, OpenAI was placed under fire for rushing GPT-4o's launch after a damning report emerged indicating that it sent invites to the product's launch even before testing began. The report further claimed the safety team was placed under immense pressure, prompting them to rush through critical safety testing procedures in one week to meet the deadline.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While an OpenAI spokesman admits the safety team was under pressure, he categorically claims that no corners were cut during the testing phase amid reports of prioritizing shiny products over safety processes.

Elsewhere, a recent report suggests OpenAI could explore bringing ads to ChatGPT as an additional revenue stream amid bankruptcy reports. However, there are concerns that OpenAI could lose ChatGPT's unique selling point, its minimalist vibe. If it moves forward with its plans to integrate ads into the platform.

Finally, Sam Altman also revealed that over 1 billion messages are sent using ChatGPT daily with 1.3 million US developers building on the platform.