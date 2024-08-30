ChatGPT surpasses 200 million weekly active users, but Meta's AI is already giving it a run for its money

What you need to know

ChatGPT recently hit a major milestone, surpassing 200 million weekly active users.

OpenAI attributes the platform's growth to GPT-4o's launch, with 92% of Fortune 500 companies leveraging its products and services.

Meta's Llama AI also surpassed 400 million monthly active users and 40 million daily active users, potentially contending for ChatGPT's top seat.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is arguably the most popular AI chatbot in the world right now. The chatbot was launched in late 2022 and has continued to receive important updates and advanced features, improving its capabilities significantly.

This week, the chatbot hit a mega milestone. ChatGPT has surpassed 200 million weekly active users (via Axios). This is twice as many users as it had one year ago.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT's broad user base is partly attributed to Fortune 500 companies. It further indicated that 92% of these companies leverage its products and services. Additionally, its automated API doubled after it shipped GPT-4o to general availability.

Incidentally, a separate report by Appfigures indicated that the launch of GPT-4o led to ChatGPT's "biggest spike ever" in revenue and downloads on mobile. OpenAI's ChatGPT faces competition from Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and more. These companies have custom AI-powered chatbots that ship with similar capabilities to ChatGPT.

Meta's AI is holding its own, too

Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect 2023 (Image credit: Meta)

Meta's Llama AI recently hit a major milestone as well. It surpassed 400 million monthly active users and 40 million daily active users, potentially giving ChatGPT a run for its money. According to Meta:

"Llama usage by token volume across our major cloud service provider partners has more than doubled in just three months from May through July 2024 when we released Llama 3.1."

Aside from dominating the mobile landscape, OpenAI first shipped the ChatGPT desktop app to Mac users. The company indicated it was "prioritizing" where its users are, snubbing Windows despite Microsoft's multi-billion investment.

Besides, Windows 11 already ships with Microsoft Copilot, which also happens to be powered by OpenAI's technology. It will be interesting to see how OpenAI's ChatGPT performs across Macs with Apple's new AI strategy natively integrated into these devices — Apple Intelligence.