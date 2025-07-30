Microsoft aims to extend its OpenAI partnership beyond 2030, even after achieving AGI — despite tensions over OpenAI’s for-profit shift and growing anticompetitive business concerns
A new report suggests that Microsoft is in the middle of advanced talks with OpenAI to maintain the multi-billion-dollar partnership, even after hitting the AGI benchmark.
Over the past few months, several reports have emerged suggesting that Microsoft's partnership agreement with OpenAI might be fraying. The reports have attributed the tension between the tech firms to the ChatGPT maker's potential plans to evolve into a for-profit entity.
OpenAI is under a strict deadline from investors to evolve into a for-profit venture by the end of this year or risk losing funding, hostile takeovers, and even outsider interference.
A separate report indicated that the AI firm could prematurely declare AGI (artificial general intelligence) to sever its ties with Microsoft before 2030 (which is when the multi-billion-dollar partnership is set to end).
While OpenAI is reportedly getting ready to move to court over anticompetitive business practices, should Microsoft hold back its evolution plans, the software giant is ready to walk away from the high-stakes negotiations and ride out the remaining part of its partnership through 2030.
As you may know, Microsoft's initial agreement with OpenAI has gone through several changes, including the tech giant losing its exclusive cloud provider status after the ChatGPT maker announced its $500 billion Stargate project designed to facilitate the construction of data centers across the United States in February.
Microsoft still holds the “right of first refusal,” which means that it'll be the first option to host OpenAI workloads in its cloud infrastructure and services. However, it can be outsourced to other companies if Microsoft fails to meet the threshold and requirements.
As it now seems, Microsoft is reportedly in high-stakes negotiations to extend its partnership with OpenAI, even after AGI (via Bloomberg). For context, we got a bit of clarity on what the buzzword means, at least for Microsoft and OpenAI. It's a sophisticated AI system with the capability of generating up to $100 billion in profit.
Microsoft's current agreement with OpenAI dictates that the partnership will be severed once the AGI benchmark is achieved; however, it is impossible to tell what constitutes AGI at this point.
Once OpenAI hits the AGI benchmark, Microsoft will no longer have access to OpenAI's next-gen AI models and technology. Sources with close knowledge about the matter suggest that both parties could reach an agreement in the next couple of weeks, as they have been meeting regularly.
This news comes after Microsoft has been doubling down on its AI efforts, having recently poached two dozen Google staffers to bolster its Copilot advances. Elsewhere, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced Copilot's evolution into a real friend and companion with a virtual face that expresses real-time emotions while interacting with a user.
Microsoft and OpenAI haven't commented on the reported negotiation plans to extend the multi-billion-dollar partnership, but I'm keeping an eye on things and will keep you posted as new information becomes available.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
