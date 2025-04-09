Copilot Vision is a powerful new feature that allows Copilot to analyze the contents of an app.

Windows Insiders can now test the two highly anticipated features for Copilot on Windows. This week, Microsoft began rolling out an update for the Copilot app that adds support for improved file search and Copilot Vision.

Copilot Vision and improved search were among the many features announced during Microsoft's 50th anniversary Copilot event.

Once the update rolls out to your PC, you'll be able to ask Copilot questions about files on your device. File search supports a range of file types and can read .docx, .xlsx, .pptx, .txt, .pdf, and .json files according to Microsoft.

Improved file search through Copilot allows you to use natural language to find files. Microsoft shared the example of asking, "Open the trip planning doc I was working on last week."

You can adjust which files Copilot can access to ensure privacy.

With Copilot Vision, you can share any browser or app window with Copilot. The AI companion can then analyze the contents of a shared window.

For example, Copilot Vision could guide you through Minecraft as you play. The feature can also give you advice on how to use apps to accomplish certain tasks.

Initially, Copilot Vision was limited to Microsoft Edge, but it now supports other apps.

To activate the feature, click the glasses icon in Copilot. You then need to select which window you'd like Copilot Vision to analyze. Once you've finished, you can press 'Stop' or 'X' to stop Copilot Vision.

To use improved search or Copilot Vision, you need to be running Copilot version 1.25034.133.0 or higher. Windows Insiders in the United States will be the first to see Copilot Vision.

You do not need to have a Copilot+ PC to use Copilot on Windows or the new features rolling out to Windows Insiders.