Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets official March 2023 release date on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5

What you need to know

During The Game Awards 2022, we got a new look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment.

The trailer showed new gameplay as Cal Kestis tries to survive a galaxy overrun by the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now has a release date of March 16, 2023.

Anyone tuning into the Game Awards 2022 got to see a new big look at publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment's upcoming Jedi adventure.

Shortly after a release date leaked thanks to Steam, we've got official confirmation. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on March 17, 2023. You can check out the trailer below:

In the gameplay trailer, we see Cal fighting new enemies like battle droids, as well as making his way across a variety of new environments in the Star Wars universe. This appears to build on what the developers created in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which launched back in 2019. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years after the events of Fallen Order, and appears to be leaning into the darker side of Star Wars as Cal attempts to survive the threat of the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and Windows PC. This is in line with other upcoming Electronic Arts games like the Dead Space remake, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and the next Mass Effect game, which are also being developed exclusively for current-generation game devices.

In our review of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, former staff writer Jennifer Locke wrote that "This is the Star Wars game we've all been waiting for. It takes the best elements of Tomb Raider, Metroidvanias, and a dash of souls-likes to create a memorable and fun experience with amazing combat that makes you feel like a true Jedi."