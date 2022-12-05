Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date possibly leaked via Steam

What you need to know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an upcoming action-adventure game being developed by Respawn Entertainment.

According to the game's Steam page, it'll be launching on March 16, 2023.

This matches prior reports that the game was being aimed to launch in March 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

It looks like we may have a release date for another big game on the way from Electronic Arts.

On Monday, the Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor showed a release date of March 16, 2023 alongside updated key art, pre-order information, and some game details. This has all since been pulled, but not before Windows Central was able to get a screengrab of some of the details.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Preorders for the game include new skins, as well as a blaster skin, suggesting that ranged combat will be a part of this game in addition to the expected lightsaber battles and Force abilities. The game takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a game that launched back in 2019.

This information lines up with details previously shared by Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, who stated on Twitter (opens in new tab) that the same was slated to launch in March 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being developed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5. This is in line with other Electronic Arts games such as the Dead Space remake, which is scheduled to launch on Jan. 27, 2023 and is also being developed exclusively for the latest gaming hardware, without a cross-generation release on Xbox One and PS4.