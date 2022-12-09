Hades 2 officially announced, to be developed in early access

What you need to know

Hades is a critically-acclaimed, award-winning indie roguelike from Supergiant Games.

For the first time ever, Supergiant Games is developing a sequel with the announcement of Hades 2.

The game got a stunning reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2022, and will be developed in early access alongside players.

More information on Hades 2 and its early access will be revealed in 2023, but the game can be wishlisted on Steam now.

Few games so completely dominated the industry as Hades, which captured the attention of countless players with its aggressively addictive roguelike gameplay, charming and beautifully-written story, and gorgeous visuals. Supergiant Games is officially breaking their tendency to avoid sequels by following its hit game with Hades 2.

Officially announced during The Game Awards 2022, the sequel to Hades follows the powerful Princess of the Underworld as she battles against the dark forces of Kronos, the Titan of Time. Blending the Greek mythology of the first game with the beginnings of witchcraft, Hades 2 promises to be bigger, bolder, and somehow more ambitious than its incredible predecessor.

Supergiant Games also intends to develop Hades 2 in early access, collecting feedback from players to help shape its progress to an eventual full release. Unfortunately, other than a stunning animated trailer and brief flashes of familiar gameplay, little else is known about Hades 2. We know that we'll learn more about it and its early access at some point in 2023. Hades 2 can also now be wishlisted on Steam.

It's unclear if Hades 2 will come to other platforms other than Windows PCs, as it's currently only confirmed for Steam and the Epic Games Store, but there's a very good chance that it will. Hades also was a prominent addition to Xbox Game Pass, although there's no guarantee that its sequel will also arrive on Microsoft's popular gaming subscription service.