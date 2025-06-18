Hades 2 gets another major update bringing new art, godly powers, and romance as Supergiant gets ready for the game's full release

The end of this story is almost here.

The third major update for Supergiant Games' Hades 2 is here, rolling out across Early Access via Steam and the Epic Games Store on Tuesday.

While prior updates like the Warsong Update and Olympic Update focused on adding new weapons and gods, the Unseen Update is focused on improving quality-of-life across the entire game.

There's new weapon aspects to unlock, as well as additional artwork and deeper relationship scenes as Melinoë bonds with characters like Nemesis and Icarus.

You can watch the trailer below for an overview of everything new, though if you haven't played the game at all, be wary of some light spoilers.

Hades II - The Unseen Update Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Scylla and her crew have new songs, meaning that as catch as it is, you'll no longer be limited to hearing Coral Crown and I Am Gonna Claw (Out Your Eyes then Drown You to Death) upon repeated treks to the subterranean depths.

Supergiant Games also notes that the team is now prepping for the 1.0 launch, which will bring achievements and the game's true ending.

There is no exact release date in sight just yet, but whenever it arrives, the game will be available as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch before it comes to Xbox and PlayStation.

Below, you'll find the patch notes. Be warned that as usual, they are long.

Hidden Aspects : Each of the Nocturnal Arms now has a secret, final form to discover...

: Each of the Nocturnal Arms now has a secret, final form to discover... Vow of Rivals : Reveal this in the Oath of the Unseen for all-new challenges from each Guardian

: Reveal this in the for all-new challenges from each Guardian Revamped Umbral Flames : The Flames of Ygnium now offer a smoother, snappier fighting style

: The Flames of Ygnium now offer a smoother, snappier fighting style Godsent Hexes : The Path of Stars now can infuse each Selene Hex with a new Olympian power

: The now can infuse each Selene Hex with a new Olympian power Forge Bonds : Grow closer than ever to a variety of characters in numerous new optional events

: Grow closer than ever to a variety of characters in numerous new optional events New Wardens : Watch out for powerful new foes in Erebus and the City of Ephyra

: Watch out for powerful new foes in Erebus and the City of Ephyra Shinier Artwork : Look for new visual flourishes such as ambient effects on character portraits

: Look for new visual flourishes such as ambient effects on character portraits New Music: Listen for new pieces including a hot new single from a certain band...

General Gameplay

In standard Encounters, new waves of foes now spawn slightly sooner, reducing downtime

Your melee strikes are no longer negated by certain obstacles (foes behind them now get hit)

Many attacks that briefly stunned you now slow you instead, reducing cases of being 'stun-locked'

You now may exit Locations slightly sooner than before, right after collecting Rewards

Melinoë's Olympic Slam entrances on Olympus are faster and hit a slightly wider area

are faster and hit a slightly wider area Removed the infrequent second stage of Rod of Fishing sequences; the initial interaction is unchanged

Nocturnal Arms and Abilities

Sister Blades : increased Omega Special damage

: increased Omega Special damage Umbral Flames : reworked — adjusted properties of Attacks and Specials for improved flow and feel

: reworked — adjusted properties of Attacks and Specials for improved flow and feel Black Coat: increased Attack, Omega Attack, and Omega Special damage

Aspects of Nocturnal Arms

Witch's Staff (Anubis): new! Create damage fields, draw foes in, and use Lone Shades to aid you

Create damage fields, draw foes in, and use Lone Shades to aid you Sister Blades (Morrigan): new! Perform the devastating Blood Triad after your other moves

Perform the devastating Blood Triad after your other moves Umbral Flames (Supay): new! Fire on foes automatically, supercharging shots when necessary

Fire on foes automatically, supercharging shots when necessary Moonstone Axe (Nergal): new! Obliterate foes with heavy strikes, and go berserk to restore Life

Obliterate foes with heavy strikes, and go berserk to restore Life Argent Skull (Hel): new! Fire continually without the need for Shells

Fire continually without the need for Shells Black Coat (Shiva): new! Absorb Omega Special blasts to destroy foes when their Life runs low

Absorb Omega Special blasts to destroy foes when their Life runs low Witch's Staff (Melinoë): reworked — now raises Magick and adds Power to your Specials

— now raises Magick and adds Power to your Specials Witch's Staff (Circe): reworked — whenever you use Casts, so does your Animal Familiar; this creates a Psychic Leash between you that damages foes

whenever you use Casts, so does your Animal Familiar; this creates a Psychic Leash between you that damages foes Sister Blades (Pan): Omega Special recovery time now scales with the number of blades thrown

Omega Special recovery time now scales with the number of blades thrown Umbral Flames (Melinoë): reworked — now adds Critical damage chance to Attacks and Specials

— now adds Critical damage chance to Attacks and Specials Moonstone Axe (Charon): no longer increases duration of your Casts

no longer increases duration of your Casts Argent Skull (Persephone): bonus Omega Special duration now charges from Olympian damage; reworked passive benefit now automatically raises Boon Lv.

bonus Omega Special duration now charges from Olympian damage; reworked passive benefit now automatically raises Boon Lv. Black Coat (Nyx): Nightspawn hits now also activate Olympian effects from the strike you used

Altar of Ashes

Excellence : now also increases the chance of finding Legendary Boons

: now also increases the chance of finding Legendary Boons The Unseen : improved Magick restoration

: improved Magick restoration While in Insights mode, you now can Inspect max-rank Arcana Cards for a closer look

Adjusted upgrade costs of some Arcana Cards

Oath of the Unseen

Vow of Rivals : new! Makes each Guardian more challenging in unique ways; the first Rank affects the first Guardian of both the Underworld and Surface routes; prevail against both to reveal the next Rank, and so on

: Makes each Guardian more challenging in unique ways; the first Rank affects the first Guardian of both the Underworld and Surface routes; prevail against both to reveal the next Rank, and so on Reduced Fear required for Surface victories to become Night's Champion according to Schelemeus

Added contextual feedback when Life restoration effects are being reduced by the Vow of Scars

The stasis effect from the Stopper Perk from the Vow of Fangs now is easier to anticipate

Boons and Blessings

Air Quality (Zeus) : increased damage minimum

: increased damage minimum Poseidon : Slip Curse replaced with Froth , which can make foes take a burst of damage when struck

: Slip Curse replaced with , which can make foes take a burst of damage when struck Tidal Ring (Poseidon) : now hits foes in the binding circle instead of ahead, and inflicts Froth

: now hits foes in the binding circle instead of ahead, and inflicts Froth Breaker Rush (Poseidon) : now deals more damage, and in an area around you

: now deals more damage, and in an area around you Fluid Gain (Poseidon) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Flood Gain (Poseidon) : your Omega Moves briefly restore any Magick used, repeatable after a delay

: your Omega Moves briefly restore any Magick used, repeatable after a delay Sea Star (Poseidon) : increased effect chance· High Surf (Poseidon) : increased damage

: increased effect chance· : increased damage Depth Charge (Poseidon) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Ocean Swell (Poseidon) : new! Your Omega Moves also launch a damaging wave, but use more Magick

: Your Omega Moves also launch a damaging wave, but use more Magick Slippery Slope (Poseidon) : now also makes Froth deal more damage

: now also makes Froth deal more damage Prominence Flare (Apollo) : increased damage

: increased damage Tranquil Gain (Demeter) : Magick restoration effect starts sooner and is faster

: Magick restoration effect starts sooner and is faster Frosty Veneer (Demeter) : now reduces heavy damage above a certain threshold rather than capping it

: now reduces heavy damage above a certain threshold rather than capping it Aphrodite : Reduced duration of her Weak Curse

: Reduced duration of her Weak Curse Life Affirmation (Aphrodite) : cut from game (sort of); replaced with...

: cut from game (sort of); replaced with... Spiritual Affirmation (Aphrodite) : new! Gain max Life and Magick, and future increases are worth more

: Gain max Life and Magick, and future increases are worth more Shameless Attitude (Aphrodite) : reduced bonus damage

: reduced bonus damage Hephaestus : Vent Curse replaced with Glow , which makes foes take bonus damage

: Vent Curse replaced with , which makes foes take bonus damage Volcanic Strike (Hephaestus) : increased damage

: increased damage Volcanic Flourish (Hephaestus) : slightly reduced recharge time

: slightly reduced recharge time Uncanny Fortitude (Hephaestus) : reduced Life gain

: reduced Life gain Mint Condition (Hephaestus) : cut from game (sort of); replaced with...

: cut from game (sort of); replaced with... Security System (Hephaestus) : new! At the start of each Encounter, gain a lot of Armor, but only briefly

: At the start of each Encounter, gain a lot of Armor, but only briefly Heavy Metal (Hephaestus) : reworked — gain Armor and deal more weapon damage based on it

: reworked — gain Armor and deal more weapon damage based on it Hestia : Increased damage rate of her Scorch Curse; fixed Scorch not counting as a damaging effect from Olympians, for interactions with Boons such as Rallying Cry (Ares)

: Increased damage rate of her Scorch Curse; fixed Scorch not counting as a damaging effect from Olympians, for interactions with Boons such as Flame Flourish (Hestia) : increased Scorch damage· Heat Rush (Hestia) : reworked — now leaves a damaging trail, and reduces damage you take from burning

: increased Scorch damage· : reworked — now leaves a damaging trail, and reduces damage you take from burning Burnt Offering (Hestia) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Snuffed Candle (Hestia) : new! Deal bonus damage to isolated foes; previously Single Elimination (Ares)

: Deal bonus damage to isolated foes; previously Fire Walk (Hestia) : cut from game; replaced with...

: cut from game; replaced with... Fire Away (Hestia) : new Legendary! Your Casts destroy many foes' ranged shots and inflict Scorch

: Your Casts destroy many foes' ranged shots and inflict Ares : Improved visual clarity of Blood Drops, now called Plasma · Mortal Gain (Ares) : cut from game; replaced with...

: Improved visual clarity of Blood Drops, now called · : cut from game; replaced with... Grisly Gain (Ares) : new! Striking foes may spill Plasma, which also restores Magick when collected

: Striking foes may spill Plasma, which also restores Magick when collected Single Elimination (Ares) : cut from game; this effect now is on a new Hestia Boon, Snuffed Candle · Mean Streak (Hermes) : increased duration of stacking damage bonus· Easy Shot (Artemis) : increased damage

: cut from game; this effect now is on a new Boon, · : increased duration of stacking damage bonus· : increased damage Shadow Pounce (Artemis) : now gives Omega Moves a chance to deal Critical damage after you Dash

: now gives Omega Moves a chance to deal Critical damage after you Dash Whispered Prayer (Artemis) : new! Your Hex may deal Critical damage

: Your Hex may deal Critical damage Divine Dash (Athena) : reduced Deflect duration to match the original game

: reduced Deflect duration to match the original game Task Force (Athena) : new! Your Godsent Hexes can be used more times per Encounter

: Your Godsent Hexes can be used more times per Encounter Worry Free (Dionysus) : now gives a random amount of bonus Life within a range, rather than a set amount

: now gives a random amount of bonus Life within a range, rather than a set amount Personal Loan (Dionysus) : new! Give up all your Gold; after the next Guardian, gain it back, with interest!

: Give up all your Gold; after the next Guardian, gain it back, with interest! Reckless Abandon (Dionysus) : new! Your Attacks deal random damage from a set range of values

: Your Attacks deal random damage from a set range of values Cinerary Circle (Hades) : now spawns fewer, stronger Soul Urns that hit a wider area

: now spawns fewer, stronger Soul Urns that hit a wider area Gigaros Dash (Hades) : new! Your Dash damages surrounding foes and briefly makes them take more damage from your Attack and Special

: Your Dash damages surrounding foes and briefly makes them take more damage from your Attack and Special Unseen Ire (Hades) : no longer one of his initial offerings, but is offered after a certain point

: no longer one of his initial offerings, but is offered after a certain point Moonlight Dress (Arachne) : reworked — Outfit makes your Hexes charge using less Magick than before; the previous effect is now called Gilded Dress

: reworked — Outfit makes your Hexes charge using less Magick than before; the previous effect is now called Crimson Dress (Arachne) : new! Outfit makes you deal more damage after each Encounter

: Outfit makes you deal more damage after each Encounter Gold Gold Gold (Echo) : new! After your next purchase from Charon, gain another at no extra charge

: After your next purchase from Charon, gain another at no extra charge Gift Gift Gift (Echo) : new! In the next Region, gain the basic effect of your current Keepsake

: In the next Region, gain the basic effect of your current Keepsake Harm for the Afflicted (Medea) : new! Inflicting Curses also deals damage to unafflicted foes

: Inflicting Curses also deals damage to unafflicted foes Word of Greater Girth (Circe) : now also raises your max Life

: now also raises your max Life Hymn to the Eye of Night (Circe) : new! Your Hex deals bonus damage

: Your Hex deals bonus damage Turning to a Simple Form (Circe) : new! Your Omega Moves have a chance to inflict Morph

: Your Omega Moves have a chance to inflict Morph Ingenious Strike (Icarus) : reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Attack Boon

: reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Attack Boon Ingenious Flourish (Icarus) : reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Special Boon

: reworked — now gives bonus Lv. to your Special Boon Full Service (Icarus) : new! One of your Hammer enchantments is upgraded to Rank II

: One of your Hammer enchantments is upgraded to Rank II Note: Several of the new blessings noted above require first having reached a certain point in your relationship with the corresponding character

Also adjusted power levels of various Duo Boons, including...

Boons, including... Thermal Dynamics (Zeus x Hestia) : increased Scorch damage

: increased Scorch damage Golden Rule (Hera x Poseidon) : increased bonus damage from Gold

: increased bonus damage from Gold Brave Face (Hera x Hephaestus) : reduced damage resistance from Magick

: reduced damage resistance from Magick Incandescent Aura (Hera x Hestia) : increased damage

: increased damage Natural Selection (Poseidon x Demeter) : increased chance of improved Rarity

: increased chance of improved Rarity Scalding Vapor (Poseidon x Hestia) : adjusted to work with the new Froth Curse

: adjusted to work with the new Froth Curse Love Handles (Aphrodite x Hephaestus) : reduced Heartthrob damage

: reduced Heartthrob damage Carnal Pleasure (Aphrodite x Ares) : now has a chance of creating a Heartthrob instead of guaranteeing one

: now has a chance of creating a Heartthrob instead of guaranteeing one Chain Reaction (Hephaestus x Hestia) : reduced timing window for the effect

: reduced timing window for the effect Removed several cases where Boons affecting your Cast prevented other such Boons from being offered

Additional adjustments to some Boon bonuses from Rarity and Poms of Power

Further clarifications to descriptions for various Boons· Various other minor fixes and adjustments

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Melting Swipe (Staff): reworked — Your Dash-Strike now deals heavy damage to Armor, instead of destroying a percentage of the total; adjusted Melting upgrades for other weapons accordingly

— Your Dash-Strike now deals heavy damage to Armor, instead of destroying a percentage of the total; adjusted Melting upgrades for other weapons accordingly Hidden Helix (Flames): reworked — Your Specials create a bonus projectile; formerly Triple Helix

— Your Specials create a bonus projectile; formerly Triple Helix Enduring Coil (Flames): new! Your Omega Special lasts longer

Your Omega Special lasts longer Possessed Array (Skull): losing Magick from retrieving Shells no longer charges your Hex

losing Magick from retrieving Shells no longer charges your Hex Added unique enchantments for Hidden Aspects, replacing ones that do not work with them, including:

Mirrored Ankh (Staff): new! Your Omega Attack creates another damage field ahead of the first

Your Omega Attack creates another damage field ahead of the first Soulfilled Ankh (Staff): new! Your Attacks gain Power and hit a larger area · Scarab Etchings (Staff): new! Your Lone Shades deal bonus damage and may reappear after they hit

Your Attacks gain Power and hit a larger area · Scarab Etchings (Staff): new! Your Lone Shades deal bonus damage and may reappear after they hit Phantom Etchings (Blades): new! Your Blood Triad combo deals even more damage

Your Blood Triad combo deals even more damage Banshee Brand (Blades): new! Your Blood Triad combo has a chance to strike once more

Your Blood Triad combo has a chance to strike once more Demonic Cell (Flames): new! As long as you Sprint, your Attacks and Specials have bonus Power

As long as you Sprint, your Attacks and Specials have bonus Power Heaven Splitter (Axe): new! Your Attack hits multiple times, but you can only perform the first slam

Your Attack hits multiple times, but you can only perform the first slam Iron Core (Axe): new! Your Berserk effect lasts longer and restores more Life per foe struck

Your Berserk effect lasts longer and restores more Life per foe struck Garmr Gaze (Skull): new! Your Attacks shoot farther and deal bonus damage

Your Attacks shoot farther and deal bonus damage Leering Glance (Skull): new! Your Attack shots bounce to one more foe and deal bonus damage on that hit

Your Attack shots bounce to one more foe and deal bonus damage on that hit Runic Driver (Skull): new! Your Specials fly faster and deal more damage for each foe struck

Your Specials fly faster and deal more damage for each foe struck Venerated Relic (Skull): new! Your Valkyrie effect lasts longer

Your Valkyrie effect lasts longer Nirvana Engine (Coat): new! During your Destructive effect, you can destroy foes with more Life

During your Destructive effect, you can destroy foes with more Life Elephant Rockets (Coat): new! Your Specials have more Power and fly straight ahead

Your Specials have more Power and fly straight ahead Counter Supreme (Coat): new! After blocking with your Omega Attack, become Destructive

After blocking with your Omega Attack, become Destructive Awakened Rockets (Coat): new! Absorbing blasts from your Omega Special also fires your Special

Absorbing blasts from your Omega Special also fires your Special Mooncrest Riser (Coat): new! Your Dash-Strike hits a larger area and deals bonus damage

Your Dash-Strike hits a larger area and deals bonus damage Adjusted names and descriptions for several Daedalus Hammer upgrades

Keepsakes

Knuckle Bones (Odysseus) : reduced damage resistance

: reduced damage resistance After you Forge Bonds with characters, their Keepsake spot now will have additional art and flavor text

Swapped positions of the Eris and Charon Keepsakes for reasons known only to the chthonic gods...

Apollo's Keepsake formerly known as Purest Hope now called Harmonic Photon

Fig Leaf (Dionysus), Discordant Bell (Eris), and Lion Fang (Heracles) no longer activate in the optional sub-rooms of Ephyra

Animal Familiars

Increased chance of finding corresponding resource type based on which Familiar is with you

Frinos , Hecuba , and Gale perform their resource-gathering actions faster than before

, , and perform their resource-gathering actions faster than before Adjusted requirements for recruiting Hecuba and Gale , which now can happen sooner than before

and , which now can happen sooner than before Adjusted Gale spawn point on Olympus to make her easier to find

Resources and Reagents

Gemstones : new! Found in certain circumstances and mainly used in exchange for Prestige

: Found in certain circumstances and mainly used in exchange for Finding reagents in Chaos no longer reduces the chance of finding other reagents soon after Lotus is used with fewer Incantations than before

no longer reduces the chance of finding other reagents soon after is used with fewer Incantations than before Resource formerly known as Plasma now called Flux

Well of Charon

Faint Flicker: reduced Gold cost and raised the average amount of Psyche gained

Foes and Dangers

Added a new variation of every Guardian Encounter when the new Vow of Rivals (Oath) is in effect

Typhon: adjusted various behaviors, including Egg spawns; reduced damage of some moves

adjusted various behaviors, including Egg spawns; reduced damage of some moves Chronos: adjusted various behaviors, including summoned Tempus allies

adjusted various behaviors, including summoned Tempus allies Prometheus: adjusted various behaviors; his landing spot is no longer as predictable after his Flame Strikes

adjusted various behaviors; his landing spot is no longer as predictable after his Flame Strikes Headmistress Hecate: her Twilight Curse now can turn you into other types of critters after certain events

her Twilight Curse now can turn you into other types of critters after certain events Master-Slicer: new! Warden added to Erebus

Warden added to Erebus Lanthorn: new! Supporting foe added to the Master-Slicer Encounter

Supporting foe added to the Master-Slicer Encounter Erymanthian Boar: new! Warden added to Ephyra

Warden added to Ephyra Wringer: new! Supporting foe added to the final Vow of Rivals fight in the Underworld

Supporting foe added to the final Vow of Rivals fight in the Underworld Eye of Typhon: new! Warden encounter added to the Summit

Warden encounter added to the Summit King Vermin: adjusted various behaviors, becoming somewhat stronger than before

adjusted various behaviors, becoming somewhat stronger than before The Verminancer: now spawns Crawlers continually, becoming somewhat stronger than before

now spawns Crawlers continually, becoming somewhat stronger than before Talos: reduced damage of shield throw attack

reduced damage of shield throw attack Auto-Forcer: slightly increased damage of swipe attack

slightly increased damage of swipe attack Auto-Watcher: reduced rate of fire

reduced rate of fire Satyr Raider: slightly reduced damage

slightly reduced damage Satyr Goldpike: reduced damage

reduced damage Satyr Sapper: reduced range of ranged attack; slightly reduced damage

reduced range of ranged attack; slightly reduced damage Satyr Supplicant: reworked — now has an all-new look and abilities

— now has an all-new look and abilities Blasket: reduced rate of fire

reduced rate of fire Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters

Level Design and Environments

Most Guardian Encounters now have an all-new Location when the Vow of Rivals (Oath) is in effect

is in effect Adjusted cases where Encounters on Olympus could sometimes have long delays between waves

could sometimes have long delays between waves Adjusted the Rift of Thessaly Region to reduce cases where it could be too long or too short; special Locations now appear more consistently

Region to reduce cases where it could be too long or too short; special Locations now appear more consistently Rubble from ruined Pillars in Tartarus no longer stops you but is destroyed instead

no longer stops you but is destroyed instead Added several new Locations to the Summit· Various minor fixes and improvements to various Locations

Chaos Trials

Chaos Above : new! Battle through the Surface route with a fully randomized loadout

: Battle through the route with a fully randomized loadout Great Chaos Above : new! All-random Surface route, with random Oath Vows for good measure

: All-random route, with random Oath Vows for good measure Chaos Below : new! Battle through the Underworld route with a fully randomized loadout

: Battle through the route with a fully randomized loadout Great Chaos Below : new! All-random Underworld route, with random Oath Vows for good measure

: All-random route, with random Oath Vows for good measure Trial of the Maiden : new! Hecate-themed Trial set in Erebus with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Hecate-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Flock : new! Polyphemus-themed Trial set in Ephyra with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Polyphemus-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Drifter : new! Scylla-themed Trial set in Oceanus with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Scylla-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Fairest : new! Eris-themed Trial set in Thessaly with the Vow of Rivals in effect

: Eris-themed Trial set in with the Vow of Rivals in effect Trial of the Jackal : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Witch's Staff through Ephyra

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Witch's Staff through Trial of the Banshee : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Sister Blades through Oceanus

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Sister Blades through Trial of the Daemon : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Umbral Flames through the Mourning Fields

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Umbral Flames through the Trial of the Marauder : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Moonstone Axe through Thessaly

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Moonstone Axe through Trial of the Outcast : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Argent Skull through Erebus

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Argent Skull through Trial of the Supreme : new! Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Black Coat through Olympus

: Wield the Hidden Aspect of the Black Coat through Adjusted several Trials based on changes to Aspects or other key details

The Crossroads Renewal Project

Added decorative Arcana Card Backs , for use with your Arcana layouts in the Altar of Ashes

, for use with your Arcana layouts in the Adjusted visuals in some parts of the Crossroads, such as the Fishing Pier and the exit to the Tent

Eris now will vandalize her corner of the Crossroads when she appears· Adjusted Dora spawn point in the Taverna

now will vandalize her corner of the Crossroads when she appears· Adjusted spawn point in the Taverna Adjusted Prestige costs of some cosmetic items; more are affordable early on

It now is easier to navigate around the Soil Plots in the Crossroads

Crossroads Cauldron

Quickening of Sentimental Value : new! Accelerates the rate at which Keepsakes rank up

: Accelerates the rate at which Keepsakes rank up Gathering of Subterranean Riches : new! Grave Thirst grants Gemstones when you vanquish a Guardian

: Grave Thirst grants Gemstones when you vanquish a Guardian Revival of a Desecrating Pool : new! Restores the Pool of Purging in Tartarus (if you haven't already)

: Restores the Pool of Purging in Tartarus (if you haven't already) Bounties of the Infinite Abyss : new! You may find an extra reward if you have enough active Oath Vows

: You may find an extra reward if you have enough active Oath Vows Green Hand of Gaia : new! Gain the ability to harvest all grown plants in your garden at once

: Gain the ability to harvest all grown plants in your garden at once Greater Sowing of Gardens : new! Gain the ability to plant multiple seeds of the same type all at once

: Gain the ability to plant multiple seeds of the same type all at once Greatest Gift of Gaia : new! Very late-game ability to harvest resources automatically on exiting Locations

: Very late-game ability to harvest resources automatically on exiting Locations Also look for several other new Incantations related to story progress...

Adjusted costs and requirements of several Incantations, particularly ones discovered relatively early on

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Godsent Favor: new! Rewards you for choosing various Godsent Hex upgrades

Rewards you for choosing various Godsent Hex upgrades Soundest of Sleepers: new! Rewards you for waking Hypnos, though this cannot be done just yet...

Haunted by the Past: new! Rewards you for helping Dora with her forgetfulness...

Rewards you for helping Dora with her forgetfulness... Familiar Confidant: new! Rewards you for confiding in Frinos night after night

Rewards you for confiding in Frinos night after night Denizens of the Depths: new! Rewards you for catching a variety of water denizens

Rewards you for catching a variety of water denizens Beyond Familiar: new! Rewards you for fully upgrading one of your Animal Familiars

Rewards you for fully upgrading one of your Animal Familiars Breadth of Knowledge: new! Rewards you for unlocking every Arcana Card

Rewards you for unlocking every Arcana Card Born to Win: new! Rewards you for fulfilling a particular request from Primordial Chaos

Rewards you for fulfilling a particular request from Primordial Chaos Improbable Outcomes: new! Rewards you for clearing any of the all-random Chaos Trials twice in a row

Rewards you for clearing any of the all-random Chaos Trials twice in a row Unrivaled Prowess: new! Rewards you for seeing every Guardian with the Vow of Rivals in effect

Rewards you for seeing every Guardian with the Vow of Rivals in effect Shadow of Doom: new! Rewards you for vanquishing each of the different Wardens on the Surface route

Rewards you for vanquishing each of the different Wardens on the Surface route The Jackal's Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Staff

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Staff The Crow's Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Blades

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Blades The Shadow's Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Flames

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Flames The Warrior's Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Axe

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Axe The Grave's Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Skull

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Skull The Destroyer's Aspect: new! Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Coat

Rewards you for reaching Chronos with the Hidden Aspect of the Coat The Unseen Sentinel: new! Rewards you for unlocking all Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Rewards you for unlocking all Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms Minor changes to requirements and rewards of several other Prophecies

Book of Shadows

Added new entries for various foes added in this update

Added more Empath's Intuition (Cauldron) hints about how to grow closer with various characters

hints about how to grow closer with various characters Added more Insight Into Offerings (Cauldron) details, such as which Daedalus Hammer enchantments do not work with others

Menus and UI

Updated Main Menu to reflect this Major Update · Added animations to the Play screen

to reflect this · Added animations to the screen Updated artwork and animations for the Options screen and various sub-screens· Adjusted look of various combat UI elements

screen and various sub-screens· Adjusted look of various combat UI elements Adjusted look of Objectives UI elements· Adjusted look of the damage shroud that appears when you get hit and are at low Life

Added unique artwork for many info banners, such as when entering new Regions

Past Deeds screen now will display Commendation messages from any future Victory Screens

screen now will display Commendation messages from any future Updated layout, artwork, and animations for the Fated List screen

screen Updated some animations for the Altar of Ashes screen

screen Updated artwork and animations for the Silver Pool screen

screen Updated artwork and animations for the Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms screens

screens Updated layout, artwork, and animations for the Oath of the Unseen screen· Updated artwork for the Familiar Bonds screen... for each different Familiar!

screen· Updated artwork for the screen... for each different Familiar! Updated artwork for the Past Deeds screen

screen Updated artwork for the Archived Trivia screen

screen Updated formatting and animations for the Book of Shadows screen

screen Updated artwork and added animations for the Gifts of the Moon screen

screen Updated artwork and animations for the Path of Stars screen

screen Updated artwork for the Victory Screen for both Underworld and Surface routes

for both Underworld and Surface routes Updated layout and artwork for the Fair Trade screen when Nemesis has an exchange

screen when has an exchange Updated artwork and animations for the Charon's Gold Rewards screen

screen Updated artwork for the Well of Charon screen· Updated artwork for the Pool of Purging screen

screen· Updated artwork for the screen Updated artwork for the Shrine of Hermes screen

screen Updated artwork for the Keepsakes screen

screen Updated background artwork for the Daedalus Hammer screen

screen Updated icons for various types of Death Defiance effects

effects Adjusted look of Keepsake Rank stars

Adjusted look of Tablet of Peace UI elements

UI elements Added a warning if you attempt to exit the Controls menu with any unmapped control inputs

menu with any unmapped control inputs Various other minor fixes and improvements

Art and Visual FX

Updated artwork and animation for the intro when you first start a new game · Added this artwork and animation to the narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear

Added new transition animations when leaving one Location and entering another

Added ambient animations to many resource and reward items · Added ambient visual FX to many character portraits · Added new narrative background art to some regions

Added visual FX and animations to some narrative background art

Updated portrait art and added 3D model and animations for Narcissus

Updated portrait art for Cerberus

Updated portrait art for the Strange Rock in Tartarus

Added Hot Springs portrait for Icarus

Added portrait variation for Nemesis

Added portrait variation for Moros

Added portrait variation for Dora

Added portrait variation for Arachne

Added portrait variation for Scylla

Added portrait variation for Prometheus for when he's defeated

Added minor portrait variations for Melinoë

Added minor portrait variations for Eris · Added 3D model and animations for Echo

Added 3D model and animations for Circe and her Piggies

Added animations for various characters to go with the new Vow of Rivals battles

Added alternate Return to Shadow animation for when Melinoë prevails on a given night

Updated some animations for Prometheus · Updated some animations for Typhon

Updated visual FX for when various Olympians appear to offer their Boons

Updated presentation when using Change of Fate effects to alter offered choices

Updated Hecate pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her

Updated Scylla pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her

Updated presentation when vanquishing the Infernal Beast

Updated presentation when vanquishing Chronos

Updated Polyphemus pre-fight animation

Updated presentation when vanquishing Charybdis

Updated Eris pre-fight animation and presentation when vanquishing her

Updated Prometheus pre-fight animation

Updated Nemesis entrance animation when she drops in

Updated visual FX when Hades grants his blessings

Updated visual FX for some Sheep types while facing Polyphemus

Updated visual FX for Dora while she's hiddeN

Updated visual FX for Grave Thirst

Updated visual FX in the Asphodel? events

Updated various visual FX to improve visual clarity in combat in some instances

Updated artwork for Heracles Wall-Scroll cosmetic that may be added in Melinoë's tent

Updated presentation when removing the Cauldron's lid after Alchemy

Updated environment art in the Hecate Flashback sequence

Updated visual FX art in the Hades Flashback sequence

Updated environment art near Chronos spawn point in the Location between Erebus and Oceanus

Added visual FX to Hot Springs character portraits

Added visual FX for Gold Urns found on the Summit

Added more guests to the never-ending feast of Dionysus on Olympus

Added color-coordinated emotive icons for the Supportive Shade

Numerous other minor visual fixes and improvements

Voice and Narrative

Added many new story events for various characters

Added many new contextual voice lines for Melinoë and other characters

Several characters now have all of their Gift events (others are still to be added)

As part of this, Melinoë may now grow closer with certain characters, in a non-Platonic way if so desired

Icarus now can be persuaded to return to the Crossroads after a certain point

You now can eventually help Dora recover her lost memories

You now can make another attempt to rouse Hypnos from his endless slumber, after a certain point...

Events with pairs of Olympians should be more frequent when offered Duo Boons

Artemis will show up singing in the Crossroads slightly less often

Selene now will sometimes comment when you decide to use her Aspect of the Black Coat

Added still more narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear

Adjusted various early-game narrative events

Adjusted priorities and requirements for various voice lines and narrative events

Numerous other minor changes and improvements

Music and Sound FX

Added new songs from Scylla and the Sirens, one for the Region and one for the show

Added music theme for Narcissus

Added alternate Vow of Rivals theme for Chronos

Added alternate Vow of Rivals theme for Typhon

Added unlockable versions of each of these to the Music Maker

Added sound effects for each of the Hidden Aspects; updated sound effects for several others

Added sound effects for newly added foes and EncounterS

Added more ambient sound effects to various Locations, including on the World Map between Regions

Updated sound effects for the intro when you first start a new game

Updated sound effects for successfully clearing Chaos Trials and returning to the Crossroads

Updated sound effects for various menu screens

Updated sound effects for some foes and Encounters

Updated sound effects for restoring Magick

Other minor changes and improvements

Settings

Auto-Fire: now lets you select either a press-and-hold Auto-Fire modifier or a one-press toggle

Miscellaneous

Updated Development Roadmap to reflect our progress and what to expect in our v1.0 launch

to reflect our progress and what to expect in our launch Melinoë now reappears in the Crossroads faster than before after her Return to Shadow sequence

Improved priorities for the various Commendation messages that may appear on the Victory Screen

Shade Suitors near Narcissus are more emotive in some cases· Melinoë will more accurately identify where she first met the new disciples of Schelemeus

Melinoë's character portrait will appear larger or smaller when she has Circe's Word of Greater Girth or Word of Smaller Stature , respectively

or , respectively Improved placements where your Animal Familiar appears in various Locations

appears in various Locations Animal Familiars now will greet Melinoë when they first appear in the Training Grounds

now will greet Melinoë when they first appear in the Training Grounds The slowing effects from Statues of Demeter on Olympus no longer impede Heracles

It's now is easier to tell when you reveal a reward from one of the Arachne cocoons

Added a hint on how to exit the Crossroads for new players who don't find it right away

Adjusted how often the phases of the Moon change in the Training Grounds vista and elsewhere

Adjusted costs of upgrading Gathering Tools in the Silver Pool · Save Slots in the Play Menu now show your Prestige rather than Grasp, once you advance far enough

· Save Slots in the Play Menu now show your rather than Grasp, once you advance far enough The Gameplay Timer pauses automatically in a few more instances, such as the Ephyra vista scene

vista scene Updated Credits with several additional contributors

with several additional contributors Updates and fixes to translations in all languages

Various optimizations for improved performance on some system configurations

Bug Fixes