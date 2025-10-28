Vampire Survivors drops a bucketload of new content with a Balatro collab and an "expansion within an expansion" — and it's not over yet

Just when I think I couldn’t love Vampire Survivors any more, Poncle goes and does it again. Over the past few days, the studio has dropped multiple surprise updates and announcements, including a free Balatro collaboration and an expansion to the Castlevania expansion. Yes, the expansion is getting an expansion.

Update 1.14 is live now on PC and PlayStation, with a small delay to Xbox (we get it by Friday). Bringing with it a Balatro-inspired mini-DLC called “Ante Chamber”, plus new stages — Mazerella and Westwoods, online co-op, and a mountain of secrets. All of this is free, though you’ll need to own Ode to Castlevania to access its new bonus content.

Let’s break it all down.

Vampire Survivors: Ante Chamber is the Balatro crossover I've been waiting for

The planet cards from Balatro are now in Vampire Survivors (Image credit: Poncle)

Balatro, being another game that captured my attention and my Steam Deck battery last year, has already had its own Vampire Survivors crossover with the Friends of Jimbo update, so it stands to reason Jimbo was also going to come to Vampire Survivors.



The new Antechamber expansion features:

4 new playable characters

4 new weapons

A brand new stage

A remix of Balatro's main theme

Fresh gameplay mechanic called 'Survarots'

Survarots are a new form of power creep that tweaks your characters' stats and abilities, so much like the Arcana cards, but themed around Vampire Survivors characters. They're currently usable by Secretino and all Ante Chamber characters.



And yes, it's completely free if you already own the game. I've just finished another amazing bullet hell game, Ball x Pit on my Xbox ROG Ally X so I'll be diving into this next, nice to know I'm really making the most of that Z2 Extreme processor, huh?

Online co-op finally arrives

New Vampire Survivors content just in time for Halloween (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The long-awaited online co-op has been added with update 1.14, if Vampire Survivors isn't already insane enough solo. Players can now level up together, and this is done in a batch mode (so for four players, you level up every four levels, for example).



Vampire Survivors online co-op also adds

Free Roam: you're no longer locked to the same screen, everyone can move independently (just don't trigger a boss alone)

Spectator Mode: If you die, you can jump between living players and respawn near them

Achievements carry over to your own save at the end of a run

Pause only pauses for you and nobody else

No speed up function in online play for stability reasons

The only stated limitation with online co-op is that all players need to own the same DLC. Poncle does plan to change this later.

Westwoods

The new Westwoods stage is themed around luck and gambling, with objectives tied to Little Clovers and fortune wheels. You'll need to collect 23 Little Clovers to unlock this new stage, which includes a Party Mode that lets you control up to four characters at once (I cannot fathom how this works).



There's a new Darkana to unlock and a new character.

Mazerella, the labyrinth stage

If you weren't clear on the pun, the Vampire Survivors youtube trailer makes it crystal (Image credit: Poncle)

Mazerella, as the name indicates, is going to be pure navigation hell, a labyrinth-themed stage packed with yet more secrets and unlocks.



You'll need to reach level 80 in the Inverse Dairy Plant to unlock this level.



It's home to more relics, more evolutions, and even more ways to break the game.

Ode to Castlevania expansion gets an expansion