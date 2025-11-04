Warhammer Survivors brilliantly mashes up Vampire Survivors with 40K and Age of Sigmars — and it's coming to PC next year

The worlds of 40K and the Age of Sigmar collide in this new team-up between the developers of Boltgun and Vampire Survivors.

It's a great day for fans of Warhammer and Vampire Survivors, as the two properties are crossing over into Warhammer Survivors, a game being developed and published by Auroch Digital, the same studio behind the retro shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.



Auroch Digital is teaming up directly with Vampire Survivors developer poncle in order to craft this crossover. You can check out the reveal trailer for Warhammer Survivors below:

Warhammer Survivors Announcement | Warhammer - YouTube Watch On

Just like in Vampire Survivors, Warhammer Survivors combines roguelike elements bullet hell mechanics. Players have to navigate increasingly-dangerous swarms of opponents as their character auto-attacks, fighting until none stand or they finally fall.



The more runs players attempt, the more they unlock, with additional characters and other tools of permanent progression paving the way to victory. Naturally, there are different power-ups and weapons to find, including Nuln Oil, much to the joy of all painters and collectors like myself.



Warhammer Survivors pits players against unending hordes of Tyranids and Skaven, with different characters and unique abilities to auto-attack back against their foes. So far, six playable characters have been confirmed:

Warhammer 40,000 characters: Malum Caedo, the Space Marine protagonist of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Cadian Shock Trooper Kozlowski Brother Luca, a Space Marine Intercessor

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar characters Neave Blacktalon Gotrek Gurnisson Sharynn Azurwrath, a Stormcast Eternals Vanquisher



Right now, Warhammer Survivors is confirmed to launch on Windows PC via Steam, and is slated to arrive at some point in 2026. It's available to wishlist now, though no other platforms have been announced at this time.



Vampire Survivors first launched across Xbox and PC before expanding to other consoles, and the game keeps on trucking with new updates and additions, including a free Balatro collab.



Outside of Warhammer Survivors, Auroch Digital is also continuing to work on Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2. This sequel is similarly slated to launch in 2026, and brings back Malum Caedo alongside a new playable character, a Sister of Battle.