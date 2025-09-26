I caved and purchased the Xbox ROG Ally X — sunsetting my Steam Deck for good
I've stood by the Steam Deck for long enough, here's why I'm trying something new.
At time of writing, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X is the only place still showing in stock for UK buyers direct at ASUS' site here
Today marks the launch of pre-orders for the Xbox ROG Ally X, with deliveries slated for October 16, and the crisp Fall air, coupled with my strong morning coffee, told me this was a great day to make some terrible financial decisions.
And I’m not the only one — despite its beefy price, the Xbox ROG Ally X is actually selling out. I think I may have been the last one to nab one from Currys in the UK, which is now showing out of stock.
A fair price I couldn't ignore
While the damage to my bank account of £799.99 is significant, for once, I can’t complain about UK price gouging. This is the rare occasion where we’re not getting completely shafted with a terrible conversion rate. At £799.99, I actually think it’s a fair price for what’s inside: a chonky AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD. In other words, it’s the first handheld that, at least to me, feels like a genuine upgrade path to play the latest games without constantly tinkering with settings menus.
Why this one cracked me
It wasn’t supposed to be this way. I’ve been a staunch Steam Deck user since launch and swore Valve’s handheld would be my one and only, till death do us part. But after years of defending its quirks (the bulk, the battery life, and the wheezing when trying to play new titles), I’ve finally accepted its limitations. As much as I was intrigued by Lenovo’s SteamOS-powered Legion Go S (which I still think is an exciting move for handheld gaming in general), it wasn’t enough of a jump for me to justify the expense.
The Xbox ROG Ally X, however, is a different beast. Between the upgraded silicon, massive RAM bump, and that 1TB SSD (not to mention the ergonomic form factor), I feel like I’m investing in something that will hold up for the next few years. I’m future-proofing — or at least that’s what I keep telling myself. With AI upscaling and frame generation on the horizon, I’m not entirely unjustified.
My Steam Deck is now a family heirloom
To justify the purchase, I seriously considered selling my Steam Deck. Even secondhand, I could probably get around £200 for my model in its condition. But after sitting with the thought for all of five minutes, it felt like betrayal to the handheld that’s served me so well over the years. It deserves better than eBay.
We’ve been through a lot together. I once tried to fit a new shell, breaking the unit completely and ending up with a replacement. It also died on me earlier this year, with Valve’s epic customer service talking me through Steam Deck CPR and bringing the screen back to life. After nearly losing it twice, I’ve become incredibly attached to the chunky boy.
Instead, I’m passing it down through the generations, gifting it like a relic to my eldest child. Should I have a ceremony for the changing of hands? Light a few candles while I show him how to pick his own start-up theme? Maybe.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Buyer's remorse incoming...
Never thought this day would come but here we are pic.twitter.com/t8ROB6H9jASeptember 26, 2025
I won’t lie. This still feels like it could be a genuinely terrible financial decision. I’m leaving the comfort and ease of SteamOS for Xbox’s version of a Windows-based handheld, and I may live to regret it. I could have waited until reviews for the Xbox ROG Ally X landed to see if it lives up to expectations, but with units selling out a lot faster than I ever thought they would in this climate, I decided to take the gamble.
With Currys in the UK completely sold out after my order went through, I’d like to think I got the last one. Maybe this was meant to be. Stay tuned to find out.
The ROG Xbox Ally features a 7-inch 1080p, 120Hz touchscreen and includes an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 60Wh battery. It's designed for PC gaming across various services.
👉 Preorder at: Antonline | Best Buy | Amazon US | Currys (UK)
The premium Xbox Ally X has a more powerful AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD. It's a better choice for people who want to play more graphically demanding PC games.
👉 Preorder at: Best Buy | Amazon (UK) | Currys (UK)
Protect your Xbox Ally and make it easier to travel with using this official Premium Case. It's set to release on Oct. 16, 2025 — the same day as the Xbox Ally handheld.
👉 Preorder at: ASUS ROG | Best Buy
Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.