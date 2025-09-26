Today marks the launch of pre-orders for the Xbox ROG Ally X, with deliveries slated for October 16, and the crisp Fall air, coupled with my strong morning coffee, told me this was a great day to make some terrible financial decisions.

And I’m not the only one — despite its beefy price, the Xbox ROG Ally X is actually selling out. I think I may have been the last one to nab one from Currys in the UK, which is now showing out of stock.

A fair price I couldn't ignore

With a release date of 16th October, I won't be waiting long to find out if my choice was the right one. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

While the damage to my bank account of £799.99 is significant, for once, I can’t complain about UK price gouging. This is the rare occasion where we’re not getting completely shafted with a terrible conversion rate. At £799.99, I actually think it’s a fair price for what’s inside: a chonky AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD. In other words, it’s the first handheld that, at least to me, feels like a genuine upgrade path to play the latest games without constantly tinkering with settings menus.

Why this one cracked me

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. I’ve been a staunch Steam Deck user since launch and swore Valve’s handheld would be my one and only, till death do us part. But after years of defending its quirks (the bulk, the battery life, and the wheezing when trying to play new titles), I’ve finally accepted its limitations. As much as I was intrigued by Lenovo’s SteamOS-powered Legion Go S (which I still think is an exciting move for handheld gaming in general), it wasn’t enough of a jump for me to justify the expense.

The Xbox ROG Ally X, however, is a different beast. Between the upgraded silicon, massive RAM bump, and that 1TB SSD (not to mention the ergonomic form factor), I feel like I’m investing in something that will hold up for the next few years. I’m future-proofing — or at least that’s what I keep telling myself. With AI upscaling and frame generation on the horizon, I’m not entirely unjustified.

My Steam Deck is now a family heirloom

My Steam Deck is in great condition thanks to this DBrand skin and case (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

To justify the purchase, I seriously considered selling my Steam Deck. Even secondhand, I could probably get around £200 for my model in its condition. But after sitting with the thought for all of five minutes, it felt like betrayal to the handheld that’s served me so well over the years. It deserves better than eBay.



We’ve been through a lot together. I once tried to fit a new shell, breaking the unit completely and ending up with a replacement. It also died on me earlier this year, with Valve’s epic customer service talking me through Steam Deck CPR and bringing the screen back to life. After nearly losing it twice, I’ve become incredibly attached to the chunky boy.

Instead, I’m passing it down through the generations, gifting it like a relic to my eldest child. Should I have a ceremony for the changing of hands? Light a few candles while I show him how to pick his own start-up theme? Maybe.

Buyer's remorse incoming...

Never thought this day would come but here we are pic.twitter.com/t8ROB6H9jASeptember 26, 2025

I won’t lie. This still feels like it could be a genuinely terrible financial decision. I’m leaving the comfort and ease of SteamOS for Xbox’s version of a Windows-based handheld, and I may live to regret it. I could have waited until reviews for the Xbox ROG Ally X landed to see if it lives up to expectations, but with units selling out a lot faster than I ever thought they would in this climate, I decided to take the gamble.

With Currys in the UK completely sold out after my order went through, I’d like to think I got the last one. Maybe this was meant to be. Stay tuned to find out.

