Supergiant Games' first-ever sequel, Hades 2, won't be available at launch on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, but will instead be arriving on Nintendo Switch 2, as well as the original Nintendo Switch.

Speaking during Nintendo's Creator's Voice series, Supergiant Games confirmed that Hades 2 will be running at 60 FPS on Nintendo's latest machine. The Nintendo Switch 2 naturally features stronger CPU and GPU performance than its predecessor, though we still don't have exact official details.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also using microSD Express cards for storage, which are far faster than the regular microSD cards used by the Nintendo Switch, meaning Nintendo Switch 2 games should load much faster.

This initial Nintendo console exclusivity really isn't too surprising, as it's the same way the first Hades rolled out. After exiting early access, Hades was available on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2020, with Xbox and PlayStation ports arriving later in 2021.

Hades 2 is currently available in early access on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The story focuses on Melinoë, the younger sister of Zagreus, who has been raised by the witch Hecate to take on the Titan of Time.

While the story isn't finished yet, the developers have vastly expanded the game's scope since it launched in May 2024, bringing new gods to thirst after, new weapons to unleash, and more bosses to take on.

Hades 2 doesn't have an exact release date right now, but if you want to play it on Nintendo Switch 2 and you live in the U.S, you'll need to keep a close eye on the news.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders have been delayed in the U.S, as Nintendo is assessing the impact of tariffs placed by the Trump administration on countries like China and Vietnam, which directly impacts the price of components for most electronics.