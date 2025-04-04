Want a Nintendo Switch 2? If you're in the U.S, you'll have to wait for preorders a while longer.

Nintendo is delaying Nintendo Switch 2 preorders in the U.S, per a statement given to reporters on Friday.

According to Nintendo, preorders will no longer go live on April 9, 2025 as originally planned, as the company is assessing the current situation in the U.S. with tariffs placed on most other countries.

Nintendo has not changed the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2 for the U.S, which is still set for June 5, 2025.

Players should expect more hardware disruption, price increases, and all-around confusion for the forseeable future, as the Trump administration in the U.S. is sticking to a plan of placing heavy tariffs on countries like China and Vietnam where huge amounts of gaming consoles are manufactured.

Microsoft is currently working on an Xbox handheld, which could see its price shoot up if tariffs are stilll in place. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As things stand right now, there's no reason to expect Xbox and PlayStation won't be similarly hit by tariffs.

That includes hardware like the upcoming Xbox-branded handheld from ASUS, which Windows Central previously reported on ahead of a recent tease from both companies.

Microsoft is also working on a fully in-house Xbox handheld, though this latter project is still years away.

Nintendo previously announced the Nintendo Switch 2 with a retail price of $449 in the U.S, alongside a $500 bundle that includes the otherwise-$80 Mario Kart World. We'll have to wait and see if these hardware options see price increases ahead of the system's launch.

Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have not been affected for other countries.