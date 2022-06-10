Xbox & Bethesda Showcase LIVE: Starfield, Forza, Halo, and all the latest Xbox news

Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is back this weekend, bringing another live show packed with gaming news and announcements. It’s shaping up as a promising event, detailing everything Xbox fans can look forward to in 2022 and beyond, alongside anticipated updates on projects from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

This year, Windows Central is live blogging throughout the entire weekend, and you can join us on the journey. We’ll be reporting on news as it happens, coupled with features and opinions on developments, so you won't miss a thing. You can also expect up-to-the-minute commentary, plus deeper dives from the broader Windows Central team, during and following the show.

Windows Central Senior Xbox Editor Jez Corden, Senior Editor Matt Brown, and gaming news writer Zachary Boddy will be posting regular updates over the coming days, in the lead-up to, and throughout the June 12 showcase.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase kicks off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on June 12. It's expected to run for around 90 minutes, focused on everything Microsoft, Xbox, and gaming. The company has also announced an "extended" showcase scheduled for the same time on June 14.

As detailed in our event preview, viewers can expect appearances from anticipated Xbox-exclusive flagships like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Avowed. Xbox has a growing number of in-house studios, and with Bethesda's teams now onboard, more franchises than ever will take to the virtual stage.

Keep scrolling for all the latest from the Windows Central team, news updates, trailers, and what we're expecting from the 2022 show.