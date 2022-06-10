Live
Xbox & Bethesda Showcase LIVE: Starfield, Forza, Halo, and all the latest Xbox news
Follow Windows Central this weekend through the latest news and announcements from the annual Xbox & Bethesda conference.
By WC Staff Contributions from Zachary Boddy , Jez Corden , Matt Brown last updated
Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is back this weekend, bringing another live show packed with gaming news and announcements. It’s shaping up as a promising event, detailing everything Xbox fans can look forward to in 2022 and beyond, alongside anticipated updates on projects from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
This year, Windows Central is live blogging throughout the entire weekend, and you can join us on the journey. We’ll be reporting on news as it happens, coupled with features and opinions on developments, so you won't miss a thing. You can also expect up-to-the-minute commentary, plus deeper dives from the broader Windows Central team, during and following the show.
Windows Central Senior Xbox Editor Jez Corden, Senior Editor Matt Brown, and gaming news writer Zachary Boddy will be posting regular updates over the coming days, in the lead-up to, and throughout the June 12 showcase.
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase kicks off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on June 12. It's expected to run for around 90 minutes, focused on everything Microsoft, Xbox, and gaming. The company has also announced an "extended" showcase scheduled for the same time on June 14.
As detailed in our event preview, viewers can expect appearances from anticipated Xbox-exclusive flagships like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Avowed. Xbox has a growing number of in-house studios, and with Bethesda's teams now onboard, more franchises than ever will take to the virtual stage.
Keep scrolling for all the latest from the Windows Central team, news updates, trailers, and what we're expecting from the 2022 show.
Zachary Boddy: A few weeks ago, I speculated about what Playground Games may be planning for the first Forza Horizon 5 DLC expansion. Less than a week ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, a mistakenly updated Steam store listing for Forza Horizon 5 has leaked a Hot Wheels-themed Forza Horizon 5 expansion.
While Microsoft was quick to remove the promotion assets, you can't erase them from the internet. It appears Playground Games is partnering with Mattel once again on a Hot Wheels crossover, harkening back to the days of Forza Horizon 3.
Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but it seems likely that Forza Horizon 5 will make an appearance during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase to unveil the new DLC. We can also expect more details about what's included and when the expansion will be available.
Matt Brown: Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to expand at a steady pace, with mobiles, PCs, and Xbox consoles now hooked into Microsoft’s streaming platform. TVs are the latest joining its growing cloud empire, thanks to a new Xbox TV app headed to Samsung’s 2022 TV range from June 30. Microsoft has also confirmed plans to launch a streaming-only Xbox device further down the line, internally dubbed Xbox “Keystone,” posing a more affordable entry point into the Xbox ecosystem.
Microsoft continues to push Xbox Cloud Gaming as its next major innovation, streaming Xbox games over the internet with low latency, in tandem with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. These now fall under “Xbox Everywhere,” an umbrella term for its up-and-coming ecosystem, breaking away from traditional console hardware.
Xbox Cloud Gaming will likely play a pivotal role during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, helping its future games catalog reach the widest possible audience. Expect Xbox Cloud Gaming to make frequent appearances this weekend, alongside its latest Xbox Series X|S consoles.
Matt Brown: Microsoft is heading into the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this weekend after committing to at least five new games over the next 12 months. In a statement to press ahead of the Sunday broadcast, the company stated it plans to "meet or exceed" the number of new games released in its last fiscal year. That implies Xbox and Bethesda will deliver five or more projects before June 2023.
The announcement suggests we could see more hard release dates during Microsoft’s June 12 conference, including titles planned for later this year. Following delays to Starfield and Redfall, Redmond has found itself with a hole in its content calendar for the remainder of 2022. Forza Motorsport could help fill the gap, and we’re expecting to learn more about other titles to come in the near future.
Zachary Boddy, Windows Central Gaming News Writer: Greetings! It's an incredibly exhilarating time of year for Xbox and PC gamers, with the much-hyped Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase right around the corner. I'll be updating this space with all the latest announcements and reveals as we get them, and I may share some of my own thoughts, as well.
I lead much of the coverage for Minecraft, Forza Horizon, and Forza Motorsport here at Windows Central, but I'm also a fan of all things "video games," and especially of Xbox. I'm excited to see what's in store in the coming weeks.
Matt Brown: And in case you missed it, Summer Game Fest, the inaugural gaming event of the not-E3-but-still-sorta-E3 season, recently brought a handful of new gaming announcements ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda showcase. You can catch up on all the Summer Game Fest announcements in our full event round-up.
Highlights of the event for Xbox owners included the first gameplay demos for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and The Callisto Protocol, plus a new trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns. Xbox Game Pass also received several new day-one additions, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on June 16, and Routine, an upcoming sci-fi horror game with a score from DOOM’s Mick Gordon.
Microsoft’s limited showing also suggests it’s holding back those heavy hitters, only raising expectations for the June 12 showcase.
Matt Brown, Windows Central Senior Games Editor: Welcome everyone — and thanks for joining us! It’s that time of the year again, and we’re just two days from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
We’re expecting big reveals from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks this weekend, including much-anticipated updates on upcoming projects like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Redfall, plus a handful of surprises. If you’re an Xbox fan, you don’t want to miss this.
We’re just getting started on our live coverage for the weekend. This Friday we’ll be discussing the breaking news so far, with exclusive insight into what's to come from Microsoft over the coming days. You can expect regular updates to follow before things get crazy on the day.
