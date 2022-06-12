Overwatch 2 goes free-to-play and launches on October 4, 2022
By Jez Corden published
And say hi to the Junker Queen!
At the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Overwatch 2 made something of a surprise appearance.
Earlier rumors began to swirl that Overwatch 2 would be going free to play, and it seems that those rumors were indeed true, as Blizzard appeared on the Xbox stage to reveal some news about the game, alongside a brand new hero.
Overwatch 2 will launch on October 4, 2022 across all platforms, and feature cross-play between Overwatch 1 and 2. Naturally, Overwatch 2 will have some exclusive content to separate it from the first game, including some heroes, skins, and the much-advertised PvE co-op mode.
Additionally, Blizzard revealed another new hero — The Junker Queen. As the leader of the Junkers, the Junker Queen features heavily in the backstory of Roadhog and Junkrat, having exiled them for their thievery and general shenanigans.
Blizzard also revealed that Overwatch 2 is going free to play across all platforms, which we understand will factor in battle passes for exclusive skins and in-game currency, similarly to games like Halo Infinite and Fortnite.
