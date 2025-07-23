Riot's fighting game 2XKO launches in beta this September with eventual cross-progression from PC to Xbox — and this Arcane character is joining the roster

Developer and publisher Riot Games shared a double-whammy of news for its upcoming fighting game 2XKO on Wednesday.



To start, the brawling Vi — who first debuted in League of Legends before her story was explored in the animated series Arcane — is joining the playable roster of characters that have been pulled in from across the world of Runeterra.



You can check out the reveal trailer for Vi below:

If you're looking forward to going hands-on with Vi, you might not be waiting too much longer.



Riot Games also shared that the closed beta for 2XKO is set to begin on Sept. 9, 2025, for Windows PC, letting players try out a build of the game that includes the characters revealed so far, including Vi.



Other champions previously confirmed for 2XKO include Ahri, Braum, Darius, Ekko, Jinx, Illaoi, and Yasuo.

From closed beta into early access?

This closed beta will be a bit different from others, as Riot intends to keep the game up once this beta launches, barring possible periods where it goes down for maintenance.



As a result, this closed beta may end up evolving into a form of early access. If you are interested in signing up for the closed beta, you can apply to be selected via the official website.



Riot notes that anyone who has already taken part in the Alpha Lab 1 or 2 tests on PC is already in for the closed beta, as are any console players who took part in a playtest.



If you're primarily a console player, there's no need to worry. Riot Games also confirmed that 2XKO supports full cross-progression across platforms, meaning you'll be able to start playing on Windows PC and carry over what you've earned so far to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 when the console versions launch.



Personally, I'm quite curious to see how this evolves. Most games don't launch a closed or open beta in this capacity, and what Riot is proposing seems ambitious. At the same time, it could be a great way to help player feedback shape the game ahead of the 1.0 launch at some point in the future.

Hextech gauntlets and attitude from the Lanes. (Image credit: Riot Games)

I'm also really glad to see Vi getting added. She's one of my favorite characters, even if I'm not great at playing her in League. Now, the question is if her cupcake partner will also be coming to the fight. I can't see Caitlyn not being added eventually, but hopefully it'll be sooner rather than later.



I'm also curious if there'll be any benefits for Xbox Game Pass subscribers when 2XKO eventually launches.



Like Riot's other big titles, 2XKO will be a free-to-play game. Xbox and Riot Games have a longstanding agreement giving Game Pass subscribers benefits in Riot's titles, such as having all champions unlocked in League of Legends and Valorant. Maybe there could be similar bonuses in 2XKO?



Let me know if you're curious about 2XKO and if so, what characters you'd like to see added to the playable roster.