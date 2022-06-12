Justin Roiland's new game, High on Life, has talking guns, revealed during Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

What you need to know

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Justin Roiland and Squanch Games unveiled their latest project.

High on Life tells the unlikely story of a high-school graduate saving the world from aliens.

The comical first-person shooter will feature talking guns, Justin Roiland's unique voice, and a variety of environments and planets.

High on Life is releasing exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later in 2022.

Justin Roiland, the mind and voice behind Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, is also the co-founder of developer Squanch Games, which has released multiple projects since its inception. During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the humorous studio announced its next title, coming later this year to Xbox and PC.

High on Life is a comedic, sci-fi first-person shooter revolving around a young high school graduate thrown into an unbelievable situation, the invasion of earth via an alien cartel intent on turning humanity into its next supply of drugs, and a collection of talking guns working with the aforementioned main character to save the world.

Featuring Justin Roiland's unforgettable voice acting, High on Life will take players to a variety of environments and planets, and task you with taking on hordes of dangerous aliens with your arsenal of talking weapons, each with a unique personality. You'll also have plenty of challenges to complete, collectibles to discover, and places to explore.

High on Life wants to use its humor and intriguing twist on the first-person shooter genre to rocket to the top of the best Xbox games, and players won't have to wait long to see if it's up to the task. Squanch Games is releasing High on Life later this year, and it's arriving as an Xbox console exclusive. Players will be able to leap into the comedic adventure on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

High on Life is one of many games shown during Xbox's major event, so don't miss a beat by following our live coverage of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. All the biggest upcoming Xbox games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and third-party partners like Squanch Games are taking the stage.