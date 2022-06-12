Mojang unveils Minecraft Legends strategy game, launches 2023

What you need to know

Mojang Studios has announced its next chapter for the Minecraft franchise, titled Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game set in the blocky universe, developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive.

The upcoming title is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is in full swing, and there are plenty of surprises in store for gamers everywhere. One of the most shocking reveals of the event so far has been the appearance of Mojang Studios and the global phenomenon Minecraft. In partnership with noted independent developer Blackbird Interactive, the Minecraft franchise is expanding once again, this time into real-time strategy games.

Minecraft Legends displayed its reveal trailer during the extended Xbox showcase, presenting how Minecraft is adapting to the brand-new genre of video games. Minecraft has already expanded its reach in the past, with Mojang Studios and Double Eleven delivering the critically-acclaimed and still-growing Minecraft Dungeons, and Blackbird Interactive previously working with Mojang Studios on the now-defunct Minecraft Earth.

