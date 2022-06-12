Hollow Knight: Silksong re-emerges, coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

During the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda games showcase, we got a new trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong, revealing that it's coming to Xbox consoles.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is also launching directly into Xbox Game Pass.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in 2019 as a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, with very few updates on the game since it was revealed.

One of the big announcements during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was Hollow Knight: Silksong. This long-awaited sequel is now coming to Xbox platforms and it's launching day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in 2019 as a sequel to the 2017 2D metroidvania, Hollow Knight. Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced as a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, making the news that it's headed to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass all the more surprising.

You can take a look at the announcement trailer below:

The game was first planned out as a DLC or expansion to Hollow Knight, but eventually grew into a fully-fledged sequel. Hollow Knight: Silksong has players take on the role of Hornet, princess-protector of the Hallownest. Hornet has a new moveset compared to the Knight in the first game, and Hollow Knight: Silksong as a whole is meant to be a more difficult, faster-paced experience.

Team Cherry, the indie development studio behind Hollow Knight: Silksong, is a tiny studio composed of just three full-time staff, and located in Adalaide, Australia.

We're covering the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase with our live blog, as well as dedicated news for all the big announcements, so you don't miss anything.