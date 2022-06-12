31 Xbox and PC Game Pass additions were shown at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
The list of Xbox and PC Game Pass titles shown during the event numbers above two dozen.
What you need to know
- The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 has now concluded, with dozens of varied games shown during the event.
- Xbox Game Pass was clearly a huge focus for Microsoft, with the majority of presented games coming to the service.
- Not counting already fully-released games in the service, Microsoft showed off 31 Xbox and PC Game Pass-bound titles.
- The list includes games like the Persona series, Riot Games titles, Minecraft Legends, Pentiment, and more.
Microsoft has irreversible changed the video game industry with the introduction of their growing Game Pass suite of subscription services, which gives subscribers easy access to hundreds of games across a variety of platforms and services. On Sunday, Microsoft provided a huge look into what the future of Xbox and PC Game Pass entails.
During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Microsoft presented 31 games coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass from now until 2023. This list does not include games like Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator, which are fully released but are being updated while on Game Pass, but does include some games that were already confirmed as Game Pass additions, like Starfield.
There are plenty of huge names included in this list of Xbox and PC Game Pass additions, such as the newly announced Minecraft Legends and Pentiment, the Persona JRPG series, five Riot Games titles, Ark 2, beautiful indie announcements like COCOON and The Last Case of Benedict Fox, and much more.
The full list of Xbox and PC Game Pass titles presented during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 include:
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — June 23, 2022
- As Dusk Falls (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — July 19, 2022
- Grounded (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Sept. 2022
- Scorn (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Oct. 21, 2022
- Persona 5 Royal (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Oct. 21, 2022
- Gunfire Reborn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Oct. 2022
- Pentiment (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Nov. 2022
- Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Fall 2022
- Persona 4 Golden (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Fall 2022
- High on Life (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Q4 2022
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2022
- League of Legends (PC) — 2022
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) — 2022
- Legends of Runeterra (PC & Mobile) — 2022
- Teamfight Tactics (PC & Mobile) — 2022
- Valorant (PC) — 2022
- Valheim (PC) — 2022
- Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Spring 2023
- Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Spring 2023
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Spring 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Early 2023
- Flintlock: The Seige of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Early 2023
- Starfield (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023
- Redfall (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023
- Minecraft Legends (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023
- Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023
- COCOON (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023
- Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Unknown release date
- Ara: History Untold (PC) — Unknown release date
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Unknown release date
Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are obviously gaining a ton of new titles, with plenty of Xbox console exclusives and PC-only games included on the list, but there's also a huge number of titles heading to Xbox Cloud Gaming. This continued effort to bring more games to the cloud means players will be able to access many of these titles, even Xbox Series X|S console exclusives, on plenty of other devices.
Of course, all these games and more are included through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to Xbox and PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live Gold, and plenty of subscriber-exclusive Perks. The list of best Xbox Game Pass games is about to become a lot busier in the next 12 months, as the games on this list begin to become available to players.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase mapped out a roadmap of 31 upcoming games heading to Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, in the next year or so. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will grant you access to all of them.
