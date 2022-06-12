31 Xbox and PC Game Pass additions were shown at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

What you need to know

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 has now concluded, with dozens of varied games shown during the event.

Xbox Game Pass was clearly a huge focus for Microsoft, with the majority of presented games coming to the service.

Not counting already fully-released games in the service, Microsoft showed off 31 Xbox and PC Game Pass-bound titles.

The list includes games like the Persona series, Riot Games titles, Minecraft Legends, Pentiment, and more.

Microsoft has irreversible changed the video game industry with the introduction of their growing Game Pass suite of subscription services, which gives subscribers easy access to hundreds of games across a variety of platforms and services. On Sunday, Microsoft provided a huge look into what the future of Xbox and PC Game Pass entails.

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Microsoft presented 31 games coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass from now until 2023. This list does not include games like Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator, which are fully released but are being updated while on Game Pass, but does include some games that were already confirmed as Game Pass additions, like Starfield.

There are plenty of huge names included in this list of Xbox and PC Game Pass additions, such as the newly announced Minecraft Legends and Pentiment, the Persona JRPG series, five Riot Games titles, Ark 2, beautiful indie announcements like COCOON and The Last Case of Benedict Fox, and much more.

The full list of Xbox and PC Game Pass titles presented during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 include:

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — June 23, 2022

As Dusk Falls (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — July 19, 2022

Grounded (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Sept. 2022

Scorn (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Oct. 21, 2022

Persona 5 Royal (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Oct. 21, 2022

Gunfire Reborn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Oct. 2022

Pentiment (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Nov. 2022

Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Fall 2022

Persona 4 Golden (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Fall 2022

High on Life (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Q4 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2022

League of Legends (PC) — 2022

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) — 2022

Legends of Runeterra (PC & Mobile) — 2022

Teamfight Tactics (PC & Mobile) — 2022

Valorant (PC) — 2022

Valheim (PC) — 2022

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Spring 2023

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Spring 2023

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Spring 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Early 2023

Flintlock: The Seige of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Early 2023

Starfield (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023

Redfall (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023

Minecraft Legends (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023

Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023

COCOON (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023

Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Unknown release date

Ara: History Untold (PC) — Unknown release date

Ereban: Shadow Legacy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Unknown release date

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are obviously gaining a ton of new titles, with plenty of Xbox console exclusives and PC-only games included on the list, but there's also a huge number of titles heading to Xbox Cloud Gaming. This continued effort to bring more games to the cloud means players will be able to access many of these titles, even Xbox Series X|S console exclusives, on plenty of other devices.

Of course, all these games and more are included through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to Xbox and PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live Gold, and plenty of subscriber-exclusive Perks. The list of best Xbox Game Pass games is about to become a lot busier in the next 12 months, as the games on this list begin to become available to players.