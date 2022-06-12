Obsidian's murder mystery 'Pentiment' has been revealed for Xbox and PC
By Jez Corden published
Josh Sawyer returns.
Following our exclusive on the game from earlier this year, Obsidian's Pentiment has finally been revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase today.
The narrative adventure game is a murder mystery with a unique medieval tapestry-like art style, and the game is launching in November 2022 straight into Xbox Game Pass for PC, cloud, and console.
It seems that the game features a broad branching narrative with dialogue choices that can create dire situations and dramatic events. Not a huge amount is known about other aspects of the game just yet, but it looks rather intriguing. Built by Josh Sawyer of Fallout and Pillars of Eternity fame, I'd say this is one game narrative adventure game fans mustn't ignore.
