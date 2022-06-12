Persona 3, 4, and 5 are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

The Persona series is coming to Xbox Game Pass. During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft revealed that the third, fourth, and fifth entries of the popular JRPG series would hit PC and Xbox platforms in 2022 and 2023. This also marks the first time that Persona 5 Royale will hit Xbox, answering the pleas of fans on the internet for years.

The Persona franchise, part of the Shin Megami Tensei series, usually follows high school students through various adventures as they harness supernatural powers and fight crime. Persona 5 Royale, the latest entry, received critical acclaim upon launch.

With an instantly recognizable art direction, Persona has made a name for itself over the years, setting it apart from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise is spun out of.

Persona 5 has sold over 5 million copies since its launch in 2016, making it the most successful title in the franchise. Persona 5 Royale, an enhanced edition, released three years later in 2019. Persona 3 and 4 first released in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

While Persona 5 will come to Xbox Game Pass in 2022, fans will need to wait until 2023 for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is still going strong with new gameplay footage from Redfall. Bethesda Studios is set to take the stage with new information on Starfield, it's highly-anticipated new IP.