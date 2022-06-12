Redfall debuts bloody gameplay at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

What you need to know

Redfall is an upcoming co-op FPS developed by Arkane Studios.

It centers around a group of four characters who are stuck in the island town of Redfall with a horde of vampires after a scientific experiment goes horribly wrong.

It was initially expected to release in 2022 but Xbox delayed it until the first half of 2023.

During the Xbox/Bethesda 2022 showcase, players got their first official look at gameplay.

After first revealing it almost exactly one year ago, Arkane is back to debut new footage of Redfall on Xbox and Bethesda's 2022 showcase stage. This new first-person shooter takes Arkane's masterful experience with the immersive sim genre and adds in four-player co-op as teams will face off against hordes of vampires and human cultists around the titular island town.

The latest Redfall gameplay demo gives players their best look yet at what they can expect when the game eventual hits Xbox platforms and PC next year.

In a press release (opens in new tab), Arkane creative director Harvey Smith said, "Our vampires are not some aspirational fantasy. They’re predatory monsters who feed on the vulnerable to make themselves more powerful.”

The Dishonored developer touts that Redfall will feature an "ever-changing" setting that reacts to players actions, creating emergent gameplay scenarios similar to what the studio's previous titles could offer. Players will choose from one of four different playable characters, each with their own unique abilities, and either explore the world solo or in co-op.

Redfall also emphasizes player customization and loadouts, allowing people to try out a combination of characters and abilities to see what suits their playstyle best. Players then have the option to complete the main story and play through various side arcs.

Though Xbox had planned to release Redfall in 2022, the company ended up delaying it until sometime in the first half of 2023 (along with Starfield) in order to ensure players receive "the best, most polished" version of the game possible. Redfall will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and it will launch into Xbox Game Pass for subscribers.

Windows Central is also covering the entire Xbox and Bethesda showcase live, so be sure to tune in so you don't miss any announcements.