Remedy Entertainment just wrapped a developer livestream for FBC: Firebreak, its three-player co-op PvE (play versus environment) shooter where players are hired by its in-universe "Federal Bureau of Control" to contain and destroy otherworldly anomalies and eldritch horrors.

The livestream announced plenty of new information for the game, set in the same world as one of its previous epic adventure, Control, including new "Jobs", a Deluxe Edition up for grabs, and its release date, which was revealed to be June 17, 2025.

Here's all the new information for Remedy Entertainment's first self-published upcoming Xbox title, paired with its upcoming PC version, as shown by its developers today.

FBC: Firebreak – Jobs

FBC: Firebreak Developer Update April 2025 - YouTube Watch On

FBC: Firebreak's developer livestream began with details of new "Jobs", including "Hot Fix", and more footage of previously-revealed "Paper Chase", where players must fight a giant sticky-note monster called "Sticky Ricky" (no, seriously.)

Jobs in FBC: Firebreak are repeatable, with the gameplay loop revolving around. Each Job has unique challenges, objectives, and environments that players must work together to complete and reap their rewards.

FBC: Firebreak – Requistions

You will need to work together in order to survive fighting horrors beyond human comprehension. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

The livestream then went on to introduce "Requisitions". It's a system that rewards players with new gear and cosmetic items when they play the game.

These rewards include weapons, armor, equipment, sprays, and more. These items can, thankfully, be bought with in-game currency earned through gameplay.

The best part is that these items don't have limited-time windows or a rotating store. If a Requistions item is added to the game, it's there for sale forever.

There will also be premium cosmetics items like armor sets, custom voice packs, sprays, weapon skins, and more available in the form of "Classified Requisitions", which cost real-world money.

Classified Requisitions items are purely cosmetic with no impact on gameplay, and they will be permanently available for sale. More info on the specifics of Requistions can be found on the FBC: Firebreak Steam page.

Remedy then announced that FBC: Firebreak will receive ongoing, free post-launch content updates, including two new Jobs coming soon after the game's launch in June 2025, and other updates will follow in 2026.

FBC: Firebreak – Deluxe Edition

Combat in FBC: Firebreak ranges from fights with horrific creatures to downright bizarre monsters. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Lastly, Remedy revealed FBC: Firebreak will launch with a "Deluxe Edition" on top of its standard edition. The Deluxe Edition will cost $49.99 at retail and include a collection of bonus cosmetic items and premium voice packs for players to customize their characters.

Specifically, "FBC: Firebreak Deluxe Edition" will include:

The base FBC: Firebreak game.

“The Firestarter” Premium Voice Pack.

“The Pencil Pusher” Premium Voice Pack.

Firestarter Armor Set, Apex Revision (Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves).

Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin.

Golden Firebreak Spray.

Classified Requisition: “Firestarter”: A collection of 36 unlockable cosmetic items, including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets.

If you own the base game, you can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for $10.00.

Get ready to face off against eldritch horrors alongside your colleagues.

FBC: Firebreak – Hazards of the Job Trailer (Galaxies Games Showcase) - YouTube Watch On

FBC: Firebreak is an ambitious and wild departure for Remedy, as the studio is mostly known for its single-player, action-adventure titles like Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and Control.

However, given Remedy's pedigree for high-quality titles and creative vision, this spin-off has a high chance of becoming one of 2025's biggest sleeper hits, especially after it impressed Executive Editor Jez Corden when he previewed FBC: Firebreak.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see if Remedy can pull off its first foray in the PvE multiplayer shooter genre when FBC: Firebreak launches on June 17, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.