League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot games are coming to Game Pass

What you need to know

Riot Games has announced that several of its games are coming to PC and mobile platforms through Xbox Game Pass.

These games include League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant.

Subscribers will have access to all champions in these games as well as XP boosts, and the games are slated to officially become available through Game Pass in Winter 2022.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, developer Riot Games announced (opens in new tab) that several of its games will soon be available to play on PC and on mobile platforms as part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Specifically, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant will all be playable to subscribers.

The Game Pass version of League of Legends on PC and League of Legends: Wild Rift will come with all of the game's champions unlocked, giving Game Pass subscribers access to all gameplay options. Legends of Runeterra will come with the Foundations Set unlocked, while Teamfight Tactics will have Select Little Legends available. Subscribers will also have access to all agent characters in Valorant. Notably, Game Pass members will also get XP boosts that can be used in-game to level up faster in several of these games.

More information on the partnership between Riot Games and Microsoft and how subscribers can access Game Pass-specific content is coming in the future. According to Riot, these games will be available through Game Pass in Winter 2022, though a more specific release date hasn't been announced right now.