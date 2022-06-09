Summer Game Fest 2022: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed

With E3 not occurring in 2022, other popular game events and showcases are able to take the spotlight and provide a platform on which developers can share what they've been working on. Industry insider Geoff Keighley is providing one such platform with the return of the Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest 2022, which aired on Thursday, June 9, 2022, featured appearances from over two dozen developers and publishers, including huge industry leaders like Xbox Game Studios, PlayStation, EA, Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, and more. The feature-length event was packed to the brim with game announcements and reveals, gameplay footage, spectacular trailers, and more.

Even if you were raptly watching the entire Summer Game Fest, it could be easy to miss a major announcement amidst all the information drops and guest star appearances. With many of these titles making their way straight for the best Xbox games or greatest PC titles at launch, and many existing games looking forward to new content, that's the last thing you would want.

Fortunately, we have you covered. Here's every announcement and trailer, big and small, from Summer Game Fest June 2022. Don't miss out on any of the other upcoming game events and showcases, as well, with a packed schedule for Summer 2022.

Summer Game Fest June 2022: Every major announcement

There were dozens of games showcased during the Summer Game Fest, but some titles elicited more palpable reactions than others. From exciting world premieres to huge updates on the biggest upcoming games, these are all the major announcements from Summer Game Fest June 2022.

Xbox & PC Game Pass

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Plenty of great games were shown during Summer Game Fest 2022, and a handful of them were also confirmed as being day and date additions to Xbox Game Pass at launch (and PC Game Pass, for relevant titles). While certainly not the most exciting collection of XGP additions, some of these games may become Xbox Game Pass favorites when they arrive.

Of the five Xbox Game Pass games showcased during the event, three are brand-new announcements! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass, Routine will launch on Xbox and PC Game Pass when it does eventually arrive, and Humankind is making the jump from PC to consoles, and from PC Game Pass to Xbox Game Pass.

None of the games divulged exact platforms, so Xbox Cloud Gaming support is uncertain at the moment. The five games confirmed to be releasing into Xbox Game Pass include:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — June 16, 2022

Routine (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — Unknown

Midnight Fight Express (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — Aug. 23, 2022

Humankind ( Xbox Series X|S , Xbox One , & PC) — Nov. 4, 2022

, , & PC) — Nov. 4, 2022 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Sept. 13, 2022

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Five of the games that made an appearance during Summer Game Fest are slated for a simultaneous release on Xbox and PC Game Pass, and each one will be included in the all-encompassing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Buy from Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The next entry in the genre-leading first-person shooter franchise Call of Duty is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard. This is the second installment in the rebooted Modern Warfare lineup, built on an entirely brand-new engine in tandem with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

During Summer Game Fest 2022, the first-ever gameplay footage for Modern Warfare II's new single-player campaign was revealed, showing intense tactical shooting across a storm-battered oil rig and beyond. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on Oct. 28, 2022, and is now available for preorder.

The Callisto Protocol

Fans of the horror genre are getting treated to a wide variety of new games in the current generation of gaming, and one of the most highly anticipated is The Callisto Protocol. During Summer Game Fest 2022, Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON unwrapped two new trailers for the upcoming title. The first is an extended version of the earlier reveal trailer shown off by The Callisto Protocol team.

The second trailer is far more exciting for eager fans, as the very first demo of gameplay from The Callisto Protocol was shown off during the event. The Dead Space-inspired third-person horror game looks terrifying and suitably detailed in the gameplay trailer.

The Callisto Protocol is slated to release on Dec. 2, 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and joins a lineup of other exciting upcoming horror releases like a remake of Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space, all of which are vying to join players' lists of favorite horror games.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

The Marvel universe boasts a host of unique titles across various platforms, and one of the upcoming additions to the collection is Marvel's Midnight Suns. The turn-based title from Firaxis Games got a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022 showing off new characters and footage.

More importantly, however, Marvel's Midnight Suns also revealed its long-awaited release date. The action-packed roster of Marvel characters is officially coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on Oct. 7, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Midnight Suns As the leader of an unlikely band of Marvel heroes and superpowered characters, you must work to save the world in this intense, turn-based action game from Firaxis Games and 2K. Releases on Oct. 7, 2022. Preorder from Xbox (opens in new tab)

Aliens Dark Descent

The Aliens series is one of the most legendary horror franchises of all time, and its ventures into the video game industry continue to expand with new releases. Aliens: Fireteam Elite delivered addictive third-person co-op action. Now, Aliens: Dark Descent is coming as an action-packed, top-down shooter.

Aliens: Dark Descent arrives at some point in 2023, and it's coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. We don't know much about the title at this point, as we only caught a glimpse of its gameplay, but it seems the game will be accompanied by an Aliens-filled campaign.

Stormgate

Frost Giant Studios, a new studio comprised of many ex-Activision Blizzard developers, has taken the wraps off its debut title with Stormgate, revealed during Summer Game Fest June 2022. The upcoming game is a free-to-play real-time strategy aimed at a PC launch, and wants to make the RTS genre more approachable to players.

When Stormgate arrives, it will include a campaign experience, co-op, classic PvP multiplayer, and a full-featured map editor under its free-to-play umbrella, and will not rely on aggressive loot boxes or NFTs for monetization. Instead, Frost Giant Studios intends to support Stormgate long after its launch with optional, additional content such as new story missions, playable characters, and more.

Stormgate is still far from a full launch, but the team is aiming for a closed beta at some point in 2023. Stormgate is coming to PC, with no other platforms confirmed at this time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game is getting the modern gaming treatment with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which finally has a release date — and it's closer than you think. The pixelated action brawler is officially releasing on June 16, 2022.

On top of that, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is also launching into Xbox Game Pass on day one, on top of its arrival on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms. It's not clear exactly which Xbox Game Pass platforms the title will be available on, but we don't have long to wait to find out.

Goat Simulator 3

A surprise reveal during Summer Game Fest 2022 was Goat Simulator 3. No, there is no Goat Simulator 2. The reveal trailer pokes fun at players waiting for the next Dead Island game by following the aforementioned game's original reveal trailer, but replacing zombies with goats.

The sequel to one of the silliest games you can play is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year, and will feature four-player co-op alongside upgraded and expanded goat-filled chaos and shenanigans.

Layers of Fears

Continuing the theme of horror throughout Summer Game Fest 2022, Bloober Team took the stage to announce the return of its most successful franchise: Layers of Fear. Instead of Layers of Fear 3, however, Bloober Team showcased a trailer for the slightly awkward-named Layers of Fears.

Built entirely on Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fears is slated for a release at some point in early 2023, and will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC as a current-gen exclusive title. Built on its predecessors, Layers of Fears will be a psychological, pseudo-paranormal thriller telling a brand-new story of artists consumed by obsession.

Routine

Another horror game, Routine was actually originally announced a decade ago, but was followed with silence. Practically re-revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, Routine sees players explore an abandoned lunar base in an off-putting alternate reality, complete with terrifying robots.

While the reveal trailer didn't showcase any of the music, the soundtrack is reportedly being composed by DOOM composer Mick Gordon. Routine doesn't currently have a release date, but when it launches it'll arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC as an Xbox console exclusive, and will release into Xbox Game Pass.

Summer Game Fest June 2022: Every announcement & trailer

Headline-grabbing announcements from the industry's largest companies and teams are bound to capture the majority of attention, but there was plenty else at the Summer Game Fest garnering excitement. In order of appearance, here's every announcement and trailer from Summer Game Fest June 2022.

Street Fighter 6

The latest installment in the legendary fighting franchise from Capcom revealed a new character with Gill, and additional gameplay footage.

Aliens Dark Descent

The latest game in the long-running horror franchise Aliens comes in 2023 to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and is an intense top-down shooter.

The Callisto Protocol

Nail-biting survival horror game The Callisto Protocol revealed the first demo of its intense gameplay and an extended look at an earlier trailer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The upcoming blockbuster first-person shooter from Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard revealed the first-ever gameplay demo of its single-player campaign.

Flashback 2

Flashback, the classic cinematic platformer series from many years ago, is returning in a big way with Flashback 2, and it's releasing later this year.

Witchfire

Witchfire got an intense gameplay-filled trailer and revealed that early access is coming soon for interested players.

Fort Solis

The recent resurgence in atmospheric horror games continues with the reveal of Fort Solis, an enigmatic title featuring some big names, and coming to Steam.

Routine

Yet another horror title featured during Summer Game Fest 2022, Routine is still alive and is arriving as an Xbox and PC exclusive, and is heading to Xbox Game Pass.

Outriders: Worldslayer

Outriders: Worldslayer got its first standalone with plenty of intense co-op action, showcasing the upcoming expansion before it releases on June 30, 2022.

Stormgate

Frost Giant Studios finally revealed their debut game, Stormgate, a free-to-play real-time strategy title built on Unreal Engine 5 and heading to PC as early as 2023.

Highwater

Highwater, an intriguing indie strategy title, was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022 as arriving later in 2022.

American Arcadia

"The Truman Show" inspired indie title American Arcadia was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, and is coming to PC and console in the future.

Goat Simulator 3

The sequel to Goat Simulator, Goat Simulator 3 (yes, that's the name) was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022 and arrives this fall.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Turn-based action game Marvel's Midnight Suns is officially releasing Oct. 7, 2022, and got a new trailer alongside the announcement.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the upcoming DLC for the stupendously difficult platformer, got a gameplay trailer ahead of its release.

Neon White

Neon White is a visually stunning title coming to Switch and PC on June 16, and it grabbed a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Midnight Fight Express

Developed by an individual father, Midnight Fight Express is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on Aug. 23, 2022, and is launching into Xbox Game Pass.

Warframe: The Duviri Paradox

Long-running online game Warframe revealed its next expansion, The Duviri Protocol, during Summer Game Fest 2022.

Honkai: Star Rail

Upcoming turn-based JRPG Honkai: Star Rail grabbed a new trailer, and is "coming soon" to mobile platforms in PC.

Zenless Zone Zero

Another JRPG, Zenless Zone Zero was revealed during Summer Game Fest with a flashy, music-filled trailer.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The highly-anticipated reboot to a classic arcade game is officially arriving on June 16, 2022, and it's launching into Xbox Game Pass.

Super People

Super People got a cinematic trailer announcing its final beta is arriving on Aug. 17, 2022.

Humankind

Popular strategy game Humankind is officially coming to Xbox and PlayStation on Nov. 4, 2022, and is now available to preorder. It'll also come to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and is getting new DLC.

One Piece Odyssey

Hotly-anticipated JRPG One Piece Odyssey secured a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022 showcasing its world and characters, as well as a 2022 release window for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2, a JRPG, grabbed a cinematic trailer revealing the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC release date of Aug. 26, 2022, and is now available to preorder.

Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm-based first-person shooter featuring metal music from a plethora of famous artists, is officially releasing on Sept. 15, 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. A demo is now available for free.

The Quarry

The Quarry, a revival of the "campy horror" genre, got a release trailer ahead of its launch on June 10, 2022.

Nightingale

The upcoming fantasy survival-crafting game from Inflexion Games showed off new gameplay footage.

Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row (2022) doesn't release until later this year, but the Boss Factory character creator is now available as a standalone demo, for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide enjoyed an extended gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022, ahead of its release on Xbox and PC, and Xbox Game Pass, on Sept. 13, 2022. You can now preorder Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Layers of Fears

Layers of Fears continues the legendary psychological horror series from Bloober Team, and is coming in 2023 as a current-gen exclusive built on Unreal Engine 5.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights revealed another character with Nightwing along the road to launch on Oct. 25, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

The Last of Us: Part 1

Previously leaked, the remake of The Last of Us was officially announced during Summer Game Fest 2022, and is coming to PS5 (and eventually PC).