Xbox exclusive sci-fi horror 'Routine' launching into Xbox Game Pass

Once absent for almost a decade, Routine has made its return with an unsettling new trailer as a part of Summer Game Fest 2022. The upcoming sci-fi horror title reclaimed the stage on Thursday, providing a brief update on the project headed to Xbox consoles and PC.

Routine, published by Raw Fury and developed by Lunar Software, first made an appearance via Steam Greenlight way back in 2012. Its premise centers around exploring an abandoned lunar base — infested with hostile robots — uncovering the mystery behind the facility’s downfall. Its 80s-inspired aesthetic channels movies of the era, leaving players scarcely armed, hiding from cybernetic threats.

Raw Fury has also announced Mick Gordon’s involvement in the project, introducing a score from the composer best known for work on DOOM and modern Wolfenstein entries.

Routine will launch into Xbox Game Pass on day one, joining the growing list of titles bundled in Microsoft’s Xbox subscription service. While still to receive a release date, it’s set to launch as an Xbox console exclusive, spanning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.