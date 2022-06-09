Goat Simulator 3 launches this fall with four goat co-op

What you need to know

Goat Simulator 3 was announced during Summer Game Fest 2022.

It is expected to feature 4-player co-op locally or online.

Despite the moniker, it is actually the second game in the series.

Coffee Stain will release Goat Simulator 3 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through the Epic Games Store this fall.

During Summer Game Fest 2022, Geoff Keighley introduced Goat Simulator 3 with a rather interesting trailer from Coffee Stain that poked fun Dead Island 2, which has long been in development hell. While a jogger takes a stroll through the boardwalk, the goats have taken it upon themselves to wreak havoc.

Goat Simulator 3 will feature up to 4-player co-op locally and online, meaning you can team up with a few friends in some chaotic adventures. In addition to exploring the new sandbox, there will be seven multiplayer mini-games.

Coffee Stain touts that players can also customize their goats' head, back, feet, body, horns, and furs with over 300 different gear parts to choose from. So whether you want to deck out your goat in a new pair of threads or use toilet paper for some reason just for the laughs, you'll be able to do so.

“Since the release of the first Goat Simulator, it's come to our attention that it did not really represent reality and how it actually feels to be a goat," said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. "So for the past couple of years, we've been doing some googling, and I am pleased to say - we've made it. Goat Simulator 3 is by far the greatest goat experience out there. Is it worth the money? Who knows. But will you regret it? Probably."

Goat Simulator 3 will release this fall for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store. Physical copies of the game will be available to preorder at most major retailers.