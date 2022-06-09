Layers of Fears returns next year, new trailer revealed at Summer Game Fest

What you need to know

Bloober Team is back with a new Layers of Fear, aptly titled Layers of Fears.

The studio touts a "surprising new story and gameplay direction" that will build upon what the team has learned from previous entries in the series.

Layers of Fears will release in early 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Horror fans had a lot to love during Summer Game Fest 2022 today, meaning they'll have a lot to look forward to in the comings months. Bloober Team revealed the next entry in the Layers of Fear series titled Layers of Fears. As usual, fans are in for a "first-person psychedelic horror chronicle focused on tense exploration and immersive storytelling," according to the studio.

Bloober says that Layers of Fears will feature a story that spans several decades and focuses on "artists enslaved by their obsessions," as series fans should be familiar with.

“We are bringing back a franchise that is really special for us, in a new form that will give players a truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story," says Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team’s CEO. "Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn’t want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We’ve worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there’s a reason why we called it Layers of Fear's'.”

Bloober Teams' last title, The Medium, launched exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC in Xbox Game Pass before eventually coming to PS5, but this time the studio is expanding Layers of Fears' launch platforms. Layers of Fears will release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime early in 2023.