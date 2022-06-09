Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 mission Dark Water showcased at Summer Game Fest 2022

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is being developed by Infinity Ward, with support from nearly every other studio under the Activision banner.

The game is a direct sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot and will be released on Oct. 28, 2022.

The level reveal at Summer Game Fest 2022 was the first look at gameplay.

Hot on the heels of the June 8 reveal, Infinity Ward and Activision have shown off a full level of gameplay for the next premium Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries was on the stage with Infinity Ward’s Narrative Director Jeff Negus and host Geoff Keighley to show players what they can expect for the new era of Call of Duty.

The game play reveal showcased the level Dark Water, allowing players to get a glimpse of Modern Warfare 2's new engine as we see members of elite special operations Task Force 141 approach an oil rig in the ocean during a rainstorm. Task Force 141 and Shadow Company have been given the order to board the rig, clear hostiles from the platform, and disarm a missile. Of course, orders are only as good as the intel that they're based on.

Playing as Soap MacTavish, the gameplay reveal begins with members of Task Force 141 rappelling up an oil rig before clearing out the bottom office and eliminating security. Moving on, players see operators Graves, Alejandro, and another Shadow Company operator stacked in position just before Ghost radios in that he's with Shadow Company Fireteam 3.

After receiving confirmation that the missile is on the platform chaos ensues. One operator is downed during a breach attempt. After picking up a Molotov, players can see Soap mount his weapon on a container before further engaging with enemies. Once Soap and Graves clear the enemy combatants, they locate the missile container on the rig's helipad only to discover that the control board is missing. Graves radios in the situation, to which a high-level officer replies "You have your orders, son — stop that launch."

At this point players see the squad rappelling back down to the boat and engaging in a pursuit that ends with a crash landing on the main deck of a large ship. The ship is taking on water and being tossed about, meaning anything that isn't bolted down is sliding across the deck. Players must navigate the constantly changing maze of shipping containers while avoiding enemy fire and the crushing weight of metal debris to reach a waterlogged cargo hold. The gameplay trailer comes to a conclusion and cuts to black just as Graves and Soap breach a cabin entrance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for preorder and is scheduled to be released on Oct. 28, 2022. Preordering Modern Warfare 2 grants early access to the open beta, though no details about when that may happen are currently available. The game is being developed by Infinity Ward along with support from no less than eight of Activision's additional studios including Treyarch, Raven Software, and Beenox.