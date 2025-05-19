Dataminers have been able to apply wall running to this year's Black Ops game

Call of Duty's 2025 game hasn't been revealed yet, but it looks like one contentious old feature may be returning.

As reported by COD Warfare on X (via Insider Gaming), data miners have found reference to wall running buried in Call of Duty's code. This is anticipated to be coming back with this year's game, heavily rumored to be a sequel to Black Ops 2.

For even the code illiterate such as myself, it's there clear as day; Wallrun. The feature was a staple during the 'jetpack era' of Call of Duty, and those of us who played older titles such as Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare will be all too familiar.

The feature will definitely be a talking point, assuming it makes the final release. During those years, there were those of us who didn't mind it (myself included), and those who were vehemently against it, screaming for a "boots on the ground" experience such as we got with Call of Duty: WW2.

This year's Call of Duty is rumored to be after Black Ops 2 in the timeline, but before Black Ops 3. As such, the reintroduction of advanced movement isn't necessarily unexpected. Paired with omnimovement it could be, well, interesting.

Yet more intriguing still is that some folks out there have managed to apply this wall running feature to Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The clip above is one of several doing the rounds showing walls being traversed in current day Call of Duty.

So far, though, there's been no leaks of jetpacks. Take that as good or bad, however you prefer.

As we enter the busy summer gaming season, Call of Duty 2025 leaks will no doubt begin to ramp up. And at some point you'd assume Activision will reveal, well, something.

Besides the internet of rumors, there's also a pretty big pointer towards this year's Call of Duty being another Black Ops in the post-Black Ops 2 timeline in the current game.

If you hit Prestige Master 1000 (also known as Prestige Legend) you unlock the redacted rewards, which we now know include the Samuels operator and a futuristic looking weapon blueprint.

Whether it's called Black Ops 7 or something else, only time will tell. But it looks like we'll be running on the walls again either way. I want to hear what you think, though. Pro wall running or firmly against? Sound off in the comments!