Here's what happens when you reach Prestige Master in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — what you need to know about rewards and item unlocks

This is what you'll see first when you hit Prestige Master.

The traditional Prestige grind came back to Call of Duty with Black Ops 6, with ten tiers and then the ultimate goal, Prestige Master and its 1000 levels to climb. But what actually happens when you reach Prestige Master?

My questioning was around item unlocks, you know, the things you've been able to use permanent unlock tokens on during Prestige 1 through 10. When you hit Master, does everything just stay unlocked, or do you have to go through a final climb to level 55 to re-unlock everything once again.

Fortunately, having finally reached Prestige Master I have the answer I was looking for, and it's a good one. No, you don't have to re-unlock everything one final time.

Here's what happens when you tick over to Prestige Master, and the rewards you can get.

How to unlock Prestige Master in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Once you complete all 10, it's time for Master. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The only thing you need to do to hit Prestige Master is to level up. A lot. Every time you hit level 56, you can go up a Prestige tier.

There are ten tiers to work through, each with their own rewards given at certain points in the climb through the levels. Once you hit Prestige 10, you still have one more tier to climb.

When you're at Prestige 10 and you hit level 56, you won't have to manually go up to the next tier as you have previously, you'll see the image at the top of this post proclaiming you have mastered Prestige. And now the grind begins all over again, since there are 1,000 levels at Prestige Master. You're not starting from level 1 all over again, though. You do at least get a head start.

You'll get the Sitting Bull Reborn operator skin for Marshall immediately upon entering Prestige Master. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Prestige Master just carries on from Prestige 10, so you enter it at level 56. Immediately you unlock a Marshall operator skin, then further rewards every 10 levels from 60 to 90. The best is the last one, since at Prestige Master 90 you'll get a pretty hot looking weapon blueprint.

From level 100 the rewards switch to emblems, with a raft to unlock from previous games thrown in. If you make it to level 1,000, you unlock the redacted page, which we already know contains the Samuels operator (famous from Black Ops 2) and the Enigma Tech blueprint for the PP-919. And some cosmetic bits.

What about weapons, equipment, scorestreaks etc? Are those all permanently unlocked at Prestige Master?

It's all unlocked. All of it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The good news is, yes, they are. As you're carrying on from level 56 and not resetting your Prestige once again, every item that was behind a level-related unlock is now available to you for good.

This was the question I couldn't really find an answer for, perhaps because everyone's just expected to know it? In any case, I had the question, so I figure I'm not alone there.

But the gear grind is over. Anything tagged to a certain weapon level will still need to be unlocked, in my case, a ton of optics for marksman rifles, for example, because I hate using them, but all the main stuff is now yours for keeps. No more redoing your builds every time you finish a tier!

If you're still climbing towards Prestige Master, hopefully this is of help. It's a heck of a grind, and I wouldn't have made even by this time without making full use of 2XP events. I've been playing for over 300 hours on modes that contribute XP since launch, and it feels like it. But definitely use the added XP events to your advantage if you can.