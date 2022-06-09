Marvel's Midnight Suns gets October 2022 release date at Summer Game Fest

What you need to know

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a turn-based game being developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K Games.

During Summer Game Fest 2022, we got a new trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns, revealing that Venom would be part of the enemy roster.

Other characters were also newly introduced, like Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch.

The trailer also revealed that Marvel's Midnight Suns is coming on Oct. 7, 2022.

Marvel's Midnight Suns got a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022, alongside a new release date.

The trailer showed heroes like Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch, as the dark entity Lilith, Mother of Demons, is working to corrupt characters like Venom and the Hulk, using them as demonic puppets. The trailer also confirmed that Marvel's Midnight Suns now has a release date of Oct. 7, 2022. You can take a look at the trailer below:

First revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a turn-based game from Firaxis Games, the studio known for working on the XCOM games. The game was originally slated to launch in March 2022, but it was then delayed (like many other games over the last couple of years) a few months before launch in order to give the developers more time to polish the experience.

Despite coming from Firaxis Games, Marvel's Midnight Suns eschews tropes from many of the studio's past titles, with no permadeath as you assemble your team of heroes to stop Lilith from completing an ancient prophecy.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently slated to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.