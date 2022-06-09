Aliens Dark Descent brings squad-based isometric action to Summer Game Fest
By Miles Dompier published
A new perspective on Aliens is coming in 2023.
What you need to know
- Focus Home Interactive and Tindalos Interactive unveiled a new video game entry in the Aliens franchise at Summer Game Fest 2022.
- Aliens Dark Descent is a squad-based isometric action game.
- The sci-fi horror title is coming to PC and consoles in 2023.
Fans of the iconic Aliens franchise were treated to the reveal of a new isometric shooter at Summer Game Fest 2022. Following the recently released Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the debut trailer for Aliens Dark Descent featured cryptic cinematics and a taste squad-centric gameplay starring a group of colonial marines who must face off against Xenomorph hordes.
Few details are known about this project from developer Tindalos Interactive and publisher Focus Home Interactive, but a brief synopsis from the game's website provides some insight.
“In Aliens: Dark Descent, command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise.”
Aliens Dark Descent is targeting a 2023 release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.
Miles Dompier is a Freelance Video Producer for Windows Central, focusing on video content for Windows Central Gaming. In addition to writing or producing news, reviews, and gaming guides, Miles delivers fun, community-focused videos for the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel. Miles also hosts Xbox Chaturdays every Saturday, which serves as the Windows Central Gaming weekly podcast.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.