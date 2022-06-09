Aliens Dark Descent brings squad-based isometric action to Summer Game Fest

What you need to know

Focus Home Interactive and Tindalos Interactive unveiled a new video game entry in the Aliens franchise at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Aliens Dark Descent is a squad-based isometric action game.

The sci-fi horror title is coming to PC and consoles in 2023.

Fans of the iconic Aliens franchise were treated to the reveal of a new isometric shooter at Summer Game Fest 2022. Following the recently released Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the debut trailer for Aliens Dark Descent featured cryptic cinematics and a taste squad-centric gameplay starring a group of colonial marines who must face off against Xenomorph hordes.

Few details are known about this project from developer Tindalos Interactive and publisher Focus Home Interactive, but a brief synopsis from the game's website provides some insight.

“In Aliens: Dark Descent, command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise.”

Aliens Dark Descent is targeting a 2023 release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.